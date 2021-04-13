ME vs MWR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 13th, 2021

Match six of the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 competition will see the Mashonaland Eagles take on the Mid West Rhinos at the Old Hararians in Harare.

The Mashonaland Eagles won their season opener against the Mountaineers, who were bowled out for just 105 runs while batting first. In response, Wesley Madhevere remained unbeaten on 45 to guide the Eagles to a comfortable seven-wicket victory. The Mashonaland Eagles then lost their second Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 fixture against Matabeleland Tuskers by five runs.

The Mid West Rhinos, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 points table, having lost their first two games. They will be eager to get off the mark on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Mashonaland Eagles

Regis Chakabva, Elton Chigumbura, Chamu Chibhaba, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Gareth Chirawu, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tanaka Chivanga, Richard Ngarava, Rodney Mupfudza, Daniel Jakiel.

Mid West Rhinos

Nyasha Mayavo, Brendan Taylor, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Prince Masvaure, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Manson Chikowero, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mashonaland Eagles

Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhaba, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel.

Mid West Rhinos

Prince Masvaure, Brendan Taylor, Tarisai Musakanda, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Manson Chikowero, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta.

Match Details

Match: Mashonaland Eagles vs Mid West Rhinos, Match 6

Date & Time: 13th April 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare is a balanced one and will favor the batters and the bowlers equally. As the chasing teams have a better record at the venue, both captains will want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ME vs MWR)

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ME vs MWR)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhaba, Tarisai Musakanda, Elton Chigambura, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Johnathan Campbell, Carl Mumba, Neville Madziva, Tapiwa Mufudza.

Captain: Brendan Taylor. Vice-captain: Ryan Burl

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhaba, Tarisai Musakanda, Elton Chigambura, Ryan Burl, Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Brad Evans, Chris Mpofu, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza.

Captain: Chamu Chibhaba. Vice-captain: Elton Chigambura