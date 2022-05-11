MEC vs AZS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 2022, Match Premiership II 2nd Semi-Final

The Merryboys Sports Club (MEC) will take on Aranguez Sports Club (AZS) in the Premiership II 2nd Semi-Final match of the Trinidad T20 2022 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, on Thursday.

Merryboys Sports Club's key players are Mario Belcan, K Tinto, S Balliram, while G Gajadhar, S Lalloo, Ashmeed Mohammed, and Kaleem Felix are key players for the Aranguez Sports Club.

Both teams have a solid combination of youth and experience as they look to start their campaigns on a high note.

MEC vs AZS Probable Playing XIs

MEC XI

T Mohammed (wk), N Sookdeoingh, V Mohan, S Siloch, Joshua James, V Maharaj, R Mohammad, K Sirju, A Mollon, J Gangoo, N Ali.

AZS XI

J Mills (wk), D Antonie, R Ramnarine, L Nelson, W George, S Rambaran, J Manick, K John, R Yuvraj, R Seecharan, S Mohammed.

Match Details

Match: MEC vs AZS, Trinidad T20 2022 2022, Match Premiership II 2nd Semi-Final.

Date and Time: May 12, 2022; 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Centre has favored batters in the last few games. With a par score of 159 runs, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Today’s MEC vs AZS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Felix: He is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has scored 77 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 121.33 in eight T20 games.

Batters

Mario Belcan: He has been one of his team's most consistent performers, scoring 263 runs at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of 149.33 in six innings. Mario is a must-have for your MEC vs AZS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kevon Charles: Charles is a fantastic all-rounder who has been on fire recently. He has the ability to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matchups.

Bowlers

Franklyn Rouse: Rouse is the leading wicket-taker for the MEC. He has picked up 29 wickets in 27 games at an average of 36.10, and is quite handy with the bat as well.

3 best players to pick in MEC vs AZS Dream11 prediction team

S. Balliram (MEC)

S. Lalloo (AZS)

C. Goring (MEC)

Key stats for MEC vs AZS Dream11 prediction team

Iqwe Craig - 67 runs in his previous outing.

Safraz Lalloo – 23 runs in his previous outing.

Triston Singh - Eight wickets in six games.

MEC vs AZS Dream11 Prediction

MEC vs AZS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samuel Felix, Mario Belcan, Iqwe Craig, Kaleem Felix, K Tinto, K Charles, G Gajadhar, S Lalloo, F Rouse, T Singh, Ashmeed Mohammed.

Captain: G Gajadhar. Vice-captain: K Tinto.

MEC vs AZS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Felix, Mario Belcan, Iqwe Craig, Kaleem Felix, K Tinto, K Charles, G Gajadhar, Randy Mahase, F Rouse, T Singh, Ashmeed Mohammed.

Captain: G Gajadhar. Vice-captain: Kaleem Felix.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee