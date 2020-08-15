MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 15th, 2020

The fifth and final ECS T10 Belgium League match of the day has the Mechelen Eagles taking on Beveren CC at the Belgium Oval in Gent.

Beveren CC get their first taste of ECS action in this fixture, and they have their task cut out against a much-fancied Mechelen Eagles. Apart from their strong roster, the Eagles will have played a game before this one which should give them a better understanding of the pitch conditions.

Although the Eagles are the favourites for this game, they can't take Beveren lightly with an upset always on the cards given the nature of the format. With both sides looking for a crucial win, we should witness a competitive game between two very talented teams on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Mechelen Eagles

Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.

Beveren CC

Abdul Rashid, Ashiqullah Said, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Noor Momand, Dildar Angar, Hakim Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shir Momand, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Mansoor Malangzai, Abdul Basir Hamidi, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Zahidullah Safi, Jabar Jabarkhel, Rafiullah Rafiqi, Abbas Saadat, and Noor Zazai.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mechelen Eagles

Z Kamran, E Usmanzai, Y Mohammed, S Tejinder, M Khan, K Cheema, D Islam, M Amanullah, D Singh, A Maiwand and A Idres

Beveren CC

N Momand, H Tarakhel, S Otmanzai, A Karim, A Saadat, N Kamawi, H Said, S Zakhil, J Jabarkhel, D Angar and S Momand

Match Details

Match: Mechelen Eagles vs Beveren CC

Date: 15th August 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Belgian Oval is a good batting track, with some swing on offer for the pacers. Despite a hint of variable bounce off the surface, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands as well. Batting first would be the ideal choice, with the conditions not likely to change much across both innings.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Kamran, A Saadat, E Usmanzai, H Tarakhel, Y Mohammed, D Islam, H Said, N Kamawi, A Maiwand, M Amanullah and S Momand

Captain: Y Mohammed, Vice-Captain: N Kamawi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Kamran, M Khan, E Usmanzai, H Tarakhel, Y Mohammed, D Islam, H Said, N Kamawi, D Angar, M Amanullah and S Momand

Captain: N Kamawi, Vice-Captain: E Usmanzai