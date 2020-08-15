MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 15th, 2020

The fifth and final ECS T10 Belgium League match of the day has the Mechelen Eagles taking on Beveren CC at the Belgium Oval in Gent.
Beveren CC get their first taste of ECS action in this fixture, and they have their task cut out against a much-fancied Mechelen Eagles. Apart from their strong roster, the Eagles will have played a game before this one which should give them a better understanding of the pitch conditions.
Although the Eagles are the favourites for this game, they can't take Beveren lightly with an upset always on the cards given the nature of the format. With both sides looking for a crucial win, we should witness a competitive game between two very talented teams on Saturday.
Squads to choose from
Mechelen Eagles
Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.
Beveren CC
Abdul Rashid, Ashiqullah Said, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Noor Momand, Dildar Angar, Hakim Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shir Momand, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Mansoor Malangzai, Abdul Basir Hamidi, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Zahidullah Safi, Jabar Jabarkhel, Rafiullah Rafiqi, Abbas Saadat, and Noor Zazai.
Predicted Playing XIs
Mechelen Eagles
Z Kamran, E Usmanzai, Y Mohammed, S Tejinder, M Khan, K Cheema, D Islam, M Amanullah, D Singh, A Maiwand and A Idres
Beveren CC
N Momand, H Tarakhel, S Otmanzai, A Karim, A Saadat, N Kamawi, H Said, S Zakhil, J Jabarkhel, D Angar and S Momand
Match Details
Match: Mechelen Eagles vs Beveren CC
Date: 15th August 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Belgian Oval is a good batting track, with some swing on offer for the pacers. Despite a hint of variable bounce off the surface, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands as well. Batting first would be the ideal choice, with the conditions not likely to change much across both innings.
ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Kamran, A Saadat, E Usmanzai, H Tarakhel, Y Mohammed, D Islam, H Said, N Kamawi, A Maiwand, M Amanullah and S Momand
Captain: Y Mohammed, Vice-Captain: N Kamawi
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Kamran, M Khan, E Usmanzai, H Tarakhel, Y Mohammed, D Islam, H Said, N Kamawi, D Angar, M Amanullah and S Momand
Captain: N Kamawi, Vice-Captain: E UsmanzaiPublished 15 Aug 2020, 00:19 IST