MECC vs BEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Semi-final 2

The Mechelen Eagles (MECC) will take on Beveren (BEV) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MECC vs BEV Dream11 prediction.

The Mechelen Eagles have been in superb form in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022. They won seven out of their eight league matches and topped Group A before beating International CC Brussels by 21 runs in the quarter-finals. Beveren, meanwhile, had a win-loss record of 5-3 and finished second in Group B. They then beat 12 Stars CC by two wickets in their quarter-final fixture.

MECC vs BEV Match Details, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Belgium between the Mechelen Eagles and Beveren will be played on September 10 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 2 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MECC vs BEV, 2nd semi-final, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: September 10th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

MECC vs BEV Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly posted big scores here. The average first-innings score in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the venue is 115 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams bowling first: 19

Average 1st-innings score: 115

Average 2nd-innings score: 102

MECC vs BEV Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Mechelen Eagles: W, W, W, W, L

Beveren: W, L, W, W, L

MECC vs BEV Probable Playing 11 today

Mechelen Eagles injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Mechelen Eagles Probable Playing XI: Miakhel Yar, Tejinder Saran (wk), Ikramullah Naseer, Shirzad Subhanullah, Hedayatullah Sherzad, Muhammad Ismail (c), Khogyani Shakerullah, Momand Idris, Abdulrahimzai Idrees, Mazar Marshal, Ainuddin Zakhel.

Beveren injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Beveren Probable Playing XI: Abdul Rashid, Hakim Khaksar (c), Saber Zakhil, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Mohammad Noman Kamawi, Mansoor Mahboob, Mohammad Walid (wk), Stanikzai Aurangzeb, Jabar Jabarkhel, Qaderi Haroon, Salarzei Wahedzaman.

Today’s MECC vs BEV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Rashid (8 innings, 318 runs)

Abdul Rashid is the second-highest run-getter in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 with 318 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 188.16.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammad Noman Kamawi (7 innings, 97 runs)

Mohammad Noman Kamawi has smashed 97 runs at a strike rate of 225.58. He also has two wickets to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Khogyani Shakerullah (7 matches, 56 runs, 9 wickets)

Khogyani Shakerullah has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 56 runs at a strike rate of 186.66 and taken nine wickets in seven outings.

Top Bowler Pick

Mazar Marshal (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Mazar Marshal has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.14 despite playing just four ECS T10 Belgium 2022 matches.

MECC vs BEV match captain and vice-captain choices

Ikramullah Naseer (9 matches, 166 runs, 13 wickets)

Ikramullah Naseer has accumulated 166 runs while striking at 197.61. He has also taken 13 wickets. Naseer is a premium all-rounder who will be keen to add to his tally today.

Hakim Khaksar (9 matches, 121 runs, 12 wickets)

Hakim Khaksar has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 180.59 in addition to picking up 12 wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MECC vs BEV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ikramullah Naseer 166 runs & 13 wickets in 9 matches Hakim Khaksar 121 runs & 12 wickets in 9 matches Abdul Rashid 318 runs in 8 innings Mazar Marshal 8 wickets in 4 matches Khogyani Shakerullah 56 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches

MECC vs BEV match expert tips

All-rounders from both sides have been performing consistently in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022. Hakim Khaksar, Khogyani Shakerullah, and Ikramullah Naseer have all made an impact and will be important captaincy picks in the MECC vs BEV game.

MECC vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rashid, Tejinder Saran

Batters: Saber Zakhil, Mohammad Noman Kamawi, Shirzad Subhanullah

All-rounders: Hakim Khaksar (vc), Khogyani Shakerullah, Ikramullah Naseer (c)

Bowlers: Jabar Jabarkhel, Abdulrahimzai Idrees, Mazar Marshal

MECC vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rashid (c)

Batters: Saber Zakhil, Mohammad Noman Kamawi, Miakhel Yar, Shirzad Subhanullah

All-rounders: Hakim Khaksar, Khogyani Shakerullah (vc), Ikramullah Naseer

Bowlers: Abdulrahimzai Idrees, Mazar Marshal, Qaderi Haroon

