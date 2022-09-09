MECC vs ICCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Quarter-final 3

The Mechelen Eagles CC (MECC) will take on International CC Brussels in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Belgium at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MECC vs ICCB Dream11 fantasy prediction.

The Mechelen Eagles finished atop Group A, winning seven out of their eight matches. They tied their last game against Ostend CC. International CC Brussels, on the other hand, won only three out of their eight league stage matches and finished fourth in Group B. They lost their last game against Liege by eight wickets.

MECC vs ICCB Match Details, ECS T10 Belgium

The third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on September 9 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The match is set to take place at 04:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MECC vs ICCB, ECS T10 Belgium, 3rd Quarter-final

Date and Time: 9th September 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

MECC vs ICCB Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground is a balanced one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The pacers will trouble the batters early on. The spinners, on the other hand, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the flow of runs.

Last 3 matches (ECS T10 Belgium)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 105

Average second-innings score: 107

MECC vs ICCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

MECC: T-W-W-L-W

ICCB: L-L-L-L-L

MECC vs ICCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

MECC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

MECC Probable playing 11

Tejinder Saran, Muhammad Ismail, Miakhel Yar, Ikramullah Naseer, Dileep Singh, Khogyani Shakerullah, Mazar Marshal, Hedayatullah Sherzad, Prem Wadhwa, Abdulrahimzai Idreas, Ainuddin Zakhel.

ICCB injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ICCB Probable playing 11

Sai Teepi, Rajasekhar Goli, Gangadhar Barrey, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Sanjeet Kumar, Sravan Konduru, Vivek Bangarambandi, Venkata Raju, Shashidhar Gunna, Siddhant Deore, Shreyans Jain.

MECC vs ICCB Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tejinder Saran (8 matches, 140 runs, Strike Rate: 218.75)

Tejinder has been the best wicketkeeper-batter in the ECS T10 Belgium. He has scored 140 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 218.75. Saran is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Gangadhar Barrey (8 matches, 125 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 160.26 and Economy Rate: 11.82)

Gangadhar has amassed 125 runs in eight matches, while also scalping seven wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ikramullah Naser (8 matches, 161 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 203.80and Economy Rate: 12.00)

Ikramullah has smashed 161 runs at a strike rate of 203.80 in addition to taking 11 wickets in at an economy of 12.00. He will look to add to his tally today

Top Bowler Pick

Abdulrahimzai Idrees (8 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.00)

Abdulrahimzai has bowled brilliantly in the ECS T10 Belgium, scalping eight wickets in eight matches.

MECC vs ICCB match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ikramullah Naser

Ikramullah has been on fire with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 161 runs and picked up 11 wickets in eight matches.

Rajasekhar Goli

Rajasekhar has accumulated 109 runs in addition to taking six wickets in six matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for MECC vs ICCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ikramullah Naser 161 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches Rajasekhar Goli 109 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches Gangadhar Barrey 125 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches Dileep Singh 96 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

MECC vs ICCB match expert tips

Ikramullah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the third ECS T10 Belgium quaeter-final between MECC and ICCB.

MECC vs ICCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Quarter-final, Head to Head League

MECC vs ICCB Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd Quarter-final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tejinder Saran, Sai Teepi

Batters: Miakhel Yar, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Gangadhar Barrey

All-rounders: Khogyani Shakirullah, Ikramullah Naser (vc), Rajasekhar Goli (c)

Bowlers: Abdulrahimzai Idrees, Sravan Konduru, Mazar Marshal

MECC vs ICCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Quarter-final, Grand League

MECC vs ICCB Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd Quarter-final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sai Teepi

Batters: Miakhel Yar, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Gangadhar Barrey

All-rounders: Khogyani Shakirullah, Ikramullah Naser (c), Dileep Singh, Rajasekhar Goli (vc)

Bowlers: Abdulrahimzai Idrees, Sravan Konduru, Mazar Marshal

