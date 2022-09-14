MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysian T20 2022, Match 3

Melaka (MEL) will take on Perak (PER) in the third match of the Sukan Malaysian T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MEL vs PER Dream11 prediction.
Both teams will start their Sukan Malaysian T20 2022 campaign with this game. Both Melaka and Perak have some established domestic names in their squads and will be keen to make a winning start.
MEL vs PER Match Details, Sukan Malaysian T20 2022
The third match of the Sukan Malaysian T20 2022 between Melaka and Perak will be played on September 15 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MEL vs PER, Match 3, Sukan Malaysian T20 2022
Date & Time: September 15th 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
MEL vs PER Pitch Report
The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball. The spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.
MEL vs PER Probable Playing 11 today
Melaka team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Melaka Probable Playing XI: Wan Amirul (wk), Muhammad Danish Rizal, Wan Zulfadhli, Muhammad Danish Rizal, Aliff Danial Razlan, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Ammar Farid Izham, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Amirul Syahmi, Fakaruddin Rashid, Danish Hanafi.
Perak team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Perak Probable Playing XI: Ammar Hazalan (wk), Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Amir Azim, Aslam Khan Malik, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Prasaanth Tamelarasan, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain, Muhammad Syahmi Ismail, Mohammad Afiq.
Today’s MEL vs PER Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ammar Hazalan
Ammar Hazalan boasts a solid T20 record, having amassed 1330 runs at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 118.12 on the Malaysian T20 circuit.
Top Batter Pick
Aliff Danial Razlan
Aliff Danial Razlan can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs and picked up eight wickets in the MCA T20 tournaments.
Top All-rounder Pick
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli has a good record in T20 cricket. He has scored 476 runs and taken 30 wickets in the MCA tournaments.
Top Bowler Pick
Muhammad Luqman Hakimi
Muhammad Luqman Hakimi will be one of the key bowlers for MEL, having taken 34 wickets in 27 innings in T20 cricket in Malaysia.
MEL vs PER match captain and vice-captain choices
Rahim Khan Malik
Rahim Khan Malik has featured in just 10 matches in the MCA T20 tournaments, scoring 130 runs at 141.30 in addition to taking 14 wickets.
Mohammad Haziq Aiman
Mohammad Haziq Aiman is capable of playing big knocks at a quick rate at the top of the order. He has 357 runs to his name in MCA T20 cricket.
5 Must-picks with player stats for MEL vs PER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from Malaysia Cricket Association)
MEL vs PER match expert tips
Since this is a brand new tournament in Malaysia, it could be a safe option to go in with a balanced side. A combination of 2-3-3-3 or 1-3-4-3 where there are enough players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game could prove to be an effective one in the MEL vs PER game.
MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan, Wan Amirul
Batters: Mohammad Haziq Aiman (vc), Aliff Danial Razlan, Wan Zulfadhli
All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli (c), Rahim Khan Malik
Bowlers: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Amirul Syahmi, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain
MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan
Batters: Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Aliff Danial Razlan
All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Rahim Khan Malik (c), Ammar Farid Izham
Bowlers: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi (vc), Amirul Syahmi, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain