MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysian T20 2022, Match 3

Melaka (MEL) will take on Perak (PER) in the third match of the Sukan Malaysian T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MEL vs PER Dream11 prediction.

Both teams will start their Sukan Malaysian T20 2022 campaign with this game. Both Melaka and Perak have some established domestic names in their squads and will be keen to make a winning start.

MEL vs PER Match Details, Sukan Malaysian T20 2022

The third match of the Sukan Malaysian T20 2022 between Melaka and Perak will be played on September 15 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MEL vs PER, Match 3, Sukan Malaysian T20 2022

Date & Time: September 15th 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

MEL vs PER Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball. The spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.

MEL vs PER Probable Playing 11 today

Melaka team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Melaka Probable Playing XI: Wan Amirul (wk), Muhammad Danish Rizal, Wan Zulfadhli, Muhammad Danish Rizal, Aliff Danial Razlan, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Ammar Farid Izham, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Amirul Syahmi, Fakaruddin Rashid, Danish Hanafi.

Perak team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Perak Probable Playing XI: Ammar Hazalan (wk), Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Amir Azim, Aslam Khan Malik, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Prasaanth Tamelarasan, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain, Muhammad Syahmi Ismail, Mohammad Afiq.

Today’s MEL vs PER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ammar Hazalan

Ammar Hazalan boasts a solid T20 record, having amassed 1330 runs at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 118.12 on the Malaysian T20 circuit.

Top Batter Pick

Aliff Danial Razlan

Aliff Danial Razlan can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs and picked up eight wickets in the MCA T20 tournaments.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli

Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli has a good record in T20 cricket. He has scored 476 runs and taken 30 wickets in the MCA tournaments.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi will be one of the key bowlers for MEL, having taken 34 wickets in 27 innings in T20 cricket in Malaysia.

MEL vs PER match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahim Khan Malik

Rahim Khan Malik has featured in just 10 matches in the MCA T20 tournaments, scoring 130 runs at 141.30 in addition to taking 14 wickets.

Mohammad Haziq Aiman

Mohammad Haziq Aiman is capable of playing big knocks at a quick rate at the top of the order. He has 357 runs to his name in MCA T20 cricket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MEL vs PER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from Malaysia Cricket Association)

Player Player Stats Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli 476 runs & 30 wickets in 35 innings Mohammad Haziq Aiman 365 runs in 29 innings Ammar Hazalan 1330 runs in 69 innings Muhammad Luqman Hakimi 34 wickets in 27 innings Rahim Khan Malik 130 runs & 14 wickets in 10 matches

MEL vs PER match expert tips

Since this is a brand new tournament in Malaysia, it could be a safe option to go in with a balanced side. A combination of 2-3-3-3 or 1-3-4-3 where there are enough players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game could prove to be an effective one in the MEL vs PER game.

MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan, Wan Amirul

Batters: Mohammad Haziq Aiman (vc), Aliff Danial Razlan, Wan Zulfadhli

All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli (c), Rahim Khan Malik

Bowlers: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Amirul Syahmi, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain

MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MEL vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan

Batters: Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Aliff Danial Razlan

All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Rahim Khan Malik (c), Ammar Farid Izham

Bowlers: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi (vc), Amirul Syahmi, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain

