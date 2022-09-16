MEL vs WIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 8

Melaka (MEL) will take on Wilayah Persekutuan (WIP) in the eighth match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MEL vs WIP Dream11 prediction.

While Melaka started their Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 campaign with a loss at the hands of Perak, Wilayah Persekutuan beat Sarawak in their opening game. With both teams eager for a win, an entertaining game beckons in Kuala Lumpur.

MEL vs WIP Match Details, Sukan Malaysia T20 2022

The eighth match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 between Melaka and Wilayah Persekutuan will be played on September 16 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MEL vs WIP, 8th Match, Sukan Malaysia T20 2022

Date & Time: September 16th 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

MEL vs WIP Pitch Report

Two Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 games have been played at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur so far. Both games were won by the teams batting first.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

MEL vs WIP Probable Playing 11 today

Melaka team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Melaka Probable Playing XI: Wan Amirul (c), Aliff Danial Razlan (wk), Wan Zulfadhli, Muhammad Danial Rizal, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Muhammad Asmar Farooq Zakari, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Amirul Syahmi, Fakaruddin Rashid, Muhammad Addin Pasavathi, Danish Hanafi.

Wilayah Persekutuan team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Wilayah Persekutuan Probable Playing XI: Virandeep Singh (c & wk), Sidarth Karthik, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Arjoon Thillainathan, Praveen Surendran, Aidan Savarimuthu, Sachinu Hettige, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Sharveen Surendran, Xavier Thuraippah.

Today’s MEL vs WIP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aliff Danial Razlan (1 match, 39 runs)

Aliff Danial Razlan looked in good touch with the bat in his side's first game, scoring 39 runs at a strike rate of 111.43.

Top Batter Pick

Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman

Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman didn’t contribute much in the last game, but boasts a decent T20 record in Malaysian cricket. He has amassed 487 runs while striking at 101.23.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saifullah Malik (1 match, 34 runs, 1 wicket)

Saifullah Malik contributed effectively with both bat and ball in the last fixture. He scored 34 and took one wicket while conceding 16 runs from three overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Shivnarin Rajaratnam (1 match, 2 wickets)

Shivnarin Rajaratnam was excellent in the last match, returning with figures of 2/11 from three overs.

MEL vs WIP match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh (1 match, 99 runs, 3 wickets)

Virandeep Singh smashed 99 off 63 balls in the last game. His knock was studded with eight fours and six sixes. On the bowling front, he returned with figures of 3/13 from three overs.

Xavier Thuraippah (1 match, 3 wickets)

Xavier Thuraippah picked up three wickets from as many overs in the last game for only 17 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MEL vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virandeep Singh 99 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Saifullah Malik 34 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Xavier Thuraippah 3 wickets in 1 match Amirul Syahmi 2 wickets in 1 match Shivnarin Rajaratnam 2 wickets in 1 match

MEL vs WIP match expert tips

Virandeep Singh is a reputed and reliable player who can be banked upon to fetch big points. He is one of the hot favorites to be the fantasy captain for the MEL vs WIP game. The likes of Saifullah Malik, Xavier Thuraippah, and Amirul Syahmi will be the other players to watch out for.

MEL vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MEL vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aliff Danial Razlan

Batters: Virandeep Singh (c), Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Wan Zulfadhli

All-rounders: Saifullah Malik (vc), Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli

Bowlers: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Amirul Syahmi, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Xavier Thuraippah

MEL vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MEL vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Sidarth Karthik, Aliff Danial Razlan

Batters: Virandeep Singh, Arjoon Thillainathan, Wan Zulfadhli

All-rounders: Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli (vc)

Bowlers: Sachinu Hettige, Amirul Syahmi, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Xavier Thuraippah (c)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far