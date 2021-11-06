MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 31

Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) will take on Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in match number 31 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades Women currently sit pretty at the top of the points table with 11 points. They have five wins, two losses and one no-result to their name. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat Women, who have played a game less, have won four and lost two, with one match being washed out.

MR-W vs BH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Josephine Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Evelyn Jones, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Laura Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Poonam Yadav

Match Details

MR-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2021, Match 31

Date & Time: November 6th 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

It will be the first WBBL 2021 game at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The pitch is likely to be a good one to bat on, but there might be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners could find turn off the surface as well. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne has been in top form with the bat in WBBL 2021, accumulating 192 runs at an average of 38.40.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues seems to be in solid touch. The 21-year-old Indian top-order batter has scored 196 runs at an average of 32.66 in WBBL 2021.

All-rounders

Harmanpreet Kaur has had a huge impact with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 232 runs in addition to taking eight wickets.

Jess Jonassen has been magnificent with the ball. The left-handed all-rounder has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.50.

Bowler

Nicola Hancock has been consistent with the ball in WBBL 2021, picking up eight wickets at an economy of 6.37.

Top 5 best players to pick in MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W): 587 points

Jess Jonassen (BH-W): 470 points

Grace Harris (BH-W): 465 points

Georgia Redmayne (BH-W): 355 points

Sophie Molineux (MR-W): 350 points

Important stats for MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Harmanpreet Kaur: 232 runs & 8 wickets

Sophie Molineux: 74 runs & 6 wickets

Jess Jonassen: 52 runs & 12 wickets

Grace Harris: 251 runs

MR-W vs BH-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - WBBL 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Mikayla Hinkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Ella Hayward

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - WBBL 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Ellie Falconer, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

