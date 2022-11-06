Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women in match number 35 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women haven't had a great run in this tournament. They have returned with just two wins from eight encounters and are second-last in the points table. Hobart Hurricanes Women have been inconsistent throughout this season. They have three wins and as many losses apart from one no-result. They are fifth in the points table.

MR-W vs HB-W, Match Details

The 35th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 between the Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be played on November 7, 2022 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MR-W vs HB-W

Date & Time: November 7, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Pitch Report

The track at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart has been a good one to bat on. Four matches have been played at this venue in this tournament and the average score batting first is 145. Moreover, three matches have been won by the teams chasing.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 145

MR-W vs HB-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Melbourne Renegades Women: W, L, L, L, L

Hobart Hurricanes Women: L, W, L, NR, W

MR-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Renegades Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Playing XI: Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano

Today’s MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (6 innings, 116 runs)

Lizelle Lee has had some good starts throughout this season. The South African wicket-keeper batter has made 116 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 106.42.

Top Batter Pick

Carly Leeson (8 innings, 167 runs)

Carly Leeson is in good touch with the bat. She has accumulated 167 runs in eight games and has a strike-rate of 123.70.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (8 matches, 120 runs, 5 wickets)

Hayley Matthews is a star all-rounder and she is a match-winner. The West Indies cricketer has scored 120 runs at a strike-rate of 109.09. She has five wickets to her name at an economy of 7.18.

Top Bowler Pick

Maisy Gibson (6 innings, 10 wickets)

Maisy Gibson has been in superb bowling form. The leg-spinner has returned with 10 wickets in six outings with the ball and has an economy rate of 5.72.

MR-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Molineux (8 matches, 115 runs, 9 wickets)

Sophie Molineux has been in top form with the ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has picked up nine wickets at an economy of 7.21. With the bat, he has scored 115 runs.

Heather Graham (6 innings, 133 runs, 5 wickets)

Heather Graham is in excellent all-round form. She has accumulated 133 runs while striking at 117.69 and has returned with five scalps at an economy rate of 7.46.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sophie Molineux 115 runs & 9 wickets in 8 matches Heather Graham 133 runs & 5 wickets in 6 innings Hayley Matthews 120 runs & 5 wickets in 8 matches Maisy Gibson 10 wickets in 6 innings Carly Leeson 167 runs in 8 matches

MR-W vs HB-W match expert tips

Both sides have some big names in the all-rounders category and have performed consistently. Thus, they will be the key. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey will be the ones to watch out for.

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Carly Leeson

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson

