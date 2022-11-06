Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women in match number 35 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Melbourne Renegades Women haven't had a great run in this tournament. They have returned with just two wins from eight encounters and are second-last in the points table. Hobart Hurricanes Women have been inconsistent throughout this season. They have three wins and as many losses apart from one no-result. They are fifth in the points table.
MR-W vs HB-W, Match Details
The 35th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 between the Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be played on November 7, 2022 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: MR-W vs HB-W
Date & Time: November 7, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
Pitch Report
The track at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart has been a good one to bat on. Four matches have been played at this venue in this tournament and the average score batting first is 145. Moreover, three matches have been won by the teams chasing.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average 1st-innings score: 145
MR-W vs HB-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Melbourne Renegades Women: W, L, L, L, L
Hobart Hurricanes Women: L, W, L, NR, W
MR-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 today
Melbourne Renegades Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Playing XI: Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano
Today’s MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Lizelle Lee (6 innings, 116 runs)
Lizelle Lee has had some good starts throughout this season. The South African wicket-keeper batter has made 116 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 106.42.
Top Batter Pick
Carly Leeson (8 innings, 167 runs)
Carly Leeson is in good touch with the bat. She has accumulated 167 runs in eight games and has a strike-rate of 123.70.
Top All-rounder Pick
Hayley Matthews (8 matches, 120 runs, 5 wickets)
Hayley Matthews is a star all-rounder and she is a match-winner. The West Indies cricketer has scored 120 runs at a strike-rate of 109.09. She has five wickets to her name at an economy of 7.18.
Top Bowler Pick
Maisy Gibson (6 innings, 10 wickets)
Maisy Gibson has been in superb bowling form. The leg-spinner has returned with 10 wickets in six outings with the ball and has an economy rate of 5.72.
MR-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Sophie Molineux (8 matches, 115 runs, 9 wickets)
Sophie Molineux has been in top form with the ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has picked up nine wickets at an economy of 7.21. With the bat, he has scored 115 runs.
Heather Graham (6 innings, 133 runs, 5 wickets)
Heather Graham is in excellent all-round form. She has accumulated 133 runs while striking at 117.69 and has returned with five scalps at an economy rate of 7.46.
5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
MR-W vs HB-W match expert tips
Both sides have some big names in the all-rounders category and have performed consistently. Thus, they will be the key. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey will be the ones to watch out for.
MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee
Batters: Mignon du Preez, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey
Bowlers: Molly Strano, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson
MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee
Batters: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Carly Leeson
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham
Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson
