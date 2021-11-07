MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 35

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in match number 35 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Melbourne Stars Women have had an inconsistent run in WBBL 2021 with four wins, four losses and a no-result against their name. They have some momentum behind them, having won their last two games. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women have been superb in WBBL 2021, winning six out of their nine games. They have lost twice while one game was washed out.
MS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 today
Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna
Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling
Match Details
MS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2021, Match 35
Date & Time: November 7th 2021, 8:10 AM IST
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Adelaide Oval is usually a good one to bat on. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. While the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners might get the ball to turn as well.
Today’s MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Josephine Dooley has batted only five times in WBBL 2021, chipping in with 73 runs at a strike rate of 104.28.
Batters
Jemimah Rodrigues has been in solid touch with the bat. The 21-year-old Indian batter has amassed 248 runs at an average of 35.42 in WBBL 2021.
All-rounders
Harmanpreet Kaur has been in smashing form with the bat in WBBL 2021, aggregating 297 runs at a strike rate of 137.50. On the bowling front, she has picked up nine wickets.
Kim Garth has picked up 11 scalps in addition to scoring 98 runs in WBBL 2021.
Bowler
Ellie Falconer has been consistent with the ball, taking nine wickets in eight games so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W): 719 points
Kim Garth (MS-W): 564 points
Annabel Sutherland (MS-W): 503 points
Jemimah Rodrigues (MR-W): 364 points
Elyse Villani (MS-W): 351 points
Important stats for MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Harmanpreet Kaur: 297 runs & 9 wickets
Jemimah Rodrigues: 248 runs
Kim Garth: 98 runs & 11 wickets
Annabel Sutherland: 98 runs & 10 wickets
Elyse Villani: 238 runs
MS-W vs MR-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josephine Dooley, Elyse Villani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Rhiann O Donnell, Linsey Smith, Ellie Falconer, Tess Flintoff
Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josephine Dooley, Elyse Villani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Maia Bouchier, Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Evelyn Jones, Linsey Smith, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward
Captain: Kim Garth. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues