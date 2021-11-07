MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 35

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in match number 35 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Melbourne Stars Women have had an inconsistent run in WBBL 2021 with four wins, four losses and a no-result against their name. They have some momentum behind them, having won their last two games. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women have been superb in WBBL 2021, winning six out of their nine games. They have lost twice while one game was washed out.

MS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Match Details

MS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2021, Match 35

Date & Time: November 7th 2021, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Adelaide Oval is usually a good one to bat on. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. While the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners might get the ball to turn as well.

Today’s MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josephine Dooley has batted only five times in WBBL 2021, chipping in with 73 runs at a strike rate of 104.28.

Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues has been in solid touch with the bat. The 21-year-old Indian batter has amassed 248 runs at an average of 35.42 in WBBL 2021.

All-rounders

Harmanpreet Kaur has been in smashing form with the bat in WBBL 2021, aggregating 297 runs at a strike rate of 137.50. On the bowling front, she has picked up nine wickets.

Kim Garth has picked up 11 scalps in addition to scoring 98 runs in WBBL 2021.

Bowler

Ellie Falconer has been consistent with the ball, taking nine wickets in eight games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W): 719 points

Kim Garth (MS-W): 564 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W): 503 points

Jemimah Rodrigues (MR-W): 364 points

Elyse Villani (MS-W): 351 points

Important stats for MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Harmanpreet Kaur: 297 runs & 9 wickets

Jemimah Rodrigues: 248 runs

Kim Garth: 98 runs & 11 wickets

Annabel Sutherland: 98 runs & 10 wickets

Elyse Villani: 238 runs

MS-W vs MR-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josephine Dooley, Elyse Villani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Rhiann O Donnell, Linsey Smith, Ellie Falconer, Tess Flintoff

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josephine Dooley, Elyse Villani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Maia Bouchier, Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Evelyn Jones, Linsey Smith, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward

Captain: Kim Garth. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Edited by Samya Majumdar