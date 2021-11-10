MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 39

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) will take on Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) in match number 39 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Melbourne Stars Women have been inconsistent in WBBL 2021, having won four and lost five while one game was washed out. Meanwhile, with five wins and three losses, the Perth Scorchers are third in the points table.

MS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Atapattu, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Match Details

MS-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 39

Date & Time: November 10th 2021, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is an excellent one to bat on. Four WBBL 2021 games have been played at the venue, with the teams batting first racking up scores of 207/4, 126/4 (in 14 overs), 159/2 and 176/4. Another batting beauty may well be in store for this game.

Today’s MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney has been in fine form with the bat, having amassed 279 runs at an average of 39.85 in WBBL 2021.

Batter

Meg Lanning has been a touch inconsistent, but she is a quality batter. She has mustered 195 runs in nine WBBL games this season.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine has been in top form with the bat, scoring 272 runs at a strike rate of 142.40. She has also taken four wickets.

Kim Garth has taken 13 wickets in addition to chipping in with 130 runs in WBBL 2021.

Bowler

Lilly Mills has been in superb form with the ball. She has picked up 15 wickets in eight WBBL 2021 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kim Garth (MS-W): 671 points

Sophie Devine (PS-W): 522 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W): 518 points

Lilly Mills (PS-W): 503 points

Beth Mooney (PS-W): 436 points

Important stats for MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Devine: 272 runs & 4 wickets

Lilly Mills: 15 wickets

Beth Mooney: 279 runs

Kim Garth: 130 runs & 13 wickets

Annabel Sutherland: 107 runs & 10 wickets

MS-W vs PS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Chamari Atapattu, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Lilly Mills, Rhys McKenna

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Kim Garth

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Piepa Cleary, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Linsey Smith, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Kim Garth

Edited by Samya Majumdar