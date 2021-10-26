MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 17

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) will take on Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) in match number 17 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Tuesday.

Both teams are at the wrong end of the WBBL points table. Melbourne Stars Women are seventh with three points, courtesy of one win, two losses and a no-result. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder Women are rock-bottom with two losses and a no-result. Both teams will be desperate to win the match and get their WBBL campaign back on track.

MS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Sydney Thunder Women: Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Samantha Bates

Match Details

MS-W vs ST-W, 17th Match, WBBL 2021

Date & Time: October 26th 2021, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

The track at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston is a good one to bat on. In the two completed WBBL 2021 games played at the venue, while Melbourne Renegades Women chased down 119 comfortably, Perth Scorchers Women racked up 186 while batting first. Although another good batting surface is expected, there should be something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson, who is safe behind the stumps, has played just one WBBL game this season, scoring 15 runs.

Batters

Elyse Villani has looked in good touch in the WBBL 2021, with the veteran batter amassing 64 runs at a strike rate of 164.10.

All-rounder

Annabel Sutherland has taken four wickets in the WBBL 2021 so far. She has also scored 73 runs, including a half-century.

Bowler

Tess Flintoff seems to be in good form and has bowled consistently well in WBBL 2021. She has taken three wickets in as many games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W): 239 points

Kim Garth (MS-W): 179 points

Tess Flintoff (MS-W): 110 points

Lauren Smith (ST-W): 80 points

Sammy-Jo Johnson (ST-W): 73 points

Important stats for MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Annabel Sutherland: 73 runs & 4 wickets from three games

Kim Garth: 37 runs & 4 wickets from three games

Sammy-Jo Johnson: 2 wickets from two games

Lauren Smith: 19 runs & 2 wickets

MS-W vs ST-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Lauren Smith

Captain: Annabel Sutherland. Vice-captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women - Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahlia Wilson, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tess Flintoff, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith

Captain: Kim Garth. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Edited by Samya Majumdar