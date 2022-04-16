MEM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match Semi-Final 2

Mideast Metals (MEM) will face off against Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the second plate semi-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

Mideast Metals are third in Group B, having won two of their three games. They defeated HKSZ Stars by 24 runs in their previous match.

However, Colatta Chocolates are also coming off a two-wicket victory over V Eleven. They are currently fourth in the standings, with two points from three games.

MEM vs COL Probable Playing 11 Today

MEM XI

Khurram Khawaja (c), Ali Anwaar, Nouman Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Awais Noor, Irfan Ashraf, Faizan Awan, Hazrat Bilal, Tehran Khan, Faizan Ali, Aryansh Sharma (wk)

COL XI

Renjith Mani (c), Hari Prasanth (wk), Janaka Chaturanga, Krishna Kumar, Laxman Sreekumar, Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Ajmal, Mohtasim Jakati, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS, Sapandeep Singh.

Match Details

MEM vs COL, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 17th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 165 runs could be a par score.

Today’s MEM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aryansh Sharma: He is expected to play a key role in this game. He scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 148 in his last game, which makes him a great fantasy pick.

Batters

Renjith Mani: He has been decent so far with the bat in the competition, scoring 108 runs at an average of 27.00. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Manpreet Singh-I: Manpreet is one of the top-class all-rounders, having proved his prowess in the format. He has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 11.00 in four games.

Bowlers

Hazrat Bilal: He has been in great form with the ball, picking up 13 wickets in four Ramadan T20 games thus far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your MEM vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MEM vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Faizan Awan (MEM): 123 points

Sapandeep Singh (COL): 160 points

Nouman Khan (MEM): 146 points

Important Stats for MEM vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Manpreet Singh: 10 wickets in four matches; bowling average: 11.00

Khurram Khawaja: Seven wickets and 13 runs in four matches; bowling average: 14.00

Laxman Sreekumar: 105 runs and four wickets in four matches; batting average: 26.25

MEM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Today

MEM vs COL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryansh Sharma, Renjith Mani, Janaka Chaturanga, Awais Noor, Laxman Sreekumar, Khurram Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Manpreet Singh, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS

Captain: Manpreet Singh. Vice-captain: Hazrat Bilal.

MEM vs COL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hari Prasanth, Sapandeep Singh, Renjith Mani, Awais Noor, Laxman Sreekumar, Khurram Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Manpreet Singh, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS

Captain: Hazrat Bilal. Vice-captain: Laxman Sreekumar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee