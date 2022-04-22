MEM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 9

The Mideast Metals (MEM) will lock horns with the Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in the ninth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Mideast Metals started their Sharjah Ramadan T10 League campaign with a 71-run win over Rehan Khan Events. The Fair Deal Defenders, on the other hand, lost their opening game against Syed Agha CC by 16 runs.

MEM vs FDD Probable Playing 11 Today

MEM XI

Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Haroon Altaf, Rizwan Khan, Khurram Khawaja, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Asif, Tehran Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Faizan Ali.

FDD XI

Muhammad Imran (WK), Wajid Khan, Ali Shahzad, Saud Afzal, Salman Babar, Fahad Tariq, Araslan Javaid, Hassan Ali Khan, Muhammad Ali, Adeel Hanif, Rizwan Amanat Ali.

Match Details

MEM vs FDD, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 9

Date and Time: 23rd April 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. Bowling first should be a good option considering the good record of the chasing teams here. The average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue is 87 runs.

Today’s MEM vs FDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Imran: Imran failed to impress in the last match, but he is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Saturday's contest.

Batters

Saud Afzal: Afzal scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 214.29 in the last match.

Rizwan Khan: Khan, who scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 170.00 in the first game, could play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Khurram Khawaja: Although Khawaja didn't fare well with the bat in the last match, he managed to take two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Ali Anwaar: Anwaar picked up a wicket and scored 29 runs in the first game.

Bowlers

Faizan Ali: Ali put in a man-of-the-match performance in the last match, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of just 1.00.

Adeel Hanif: Hanif scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in the first game and will lead the Defenders' bowling attack on Saturday.

Top 5 best players to pick in MEM vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Faizan Ali (MEM) - 143 points

Khurram Khawaja (MEM) - 80 points

Ali Anwaar (MEM) - 79 points

Hazrat Bilal (MEM) - 76 points

Adeel Hanif (FDD) - 74 points

Important Stats for MEM vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Faizan Ali: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 1.00

Khurram Khawaja: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.50

Ali Anwaar: 29 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 241.67 and ER - 2.00

Hazrat Bilal: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.50

Adeel Hanif: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.50

MEM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Imran, Fahad Tariq, Faizan Awan, Saud Afzal, Rizwan Khan, Araslan Javaid, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Faizan Ali.

Captain: Khurram Khawaja. Vice-captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Imran, Fahad Tariq, Saud Afzal, Rizwan Khan, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Faizan Ali, Adeell Hanif.

Captain: Ali Anwaar. Vice-captain: Khurram Khawaja.

Edited by Samya Majumdar