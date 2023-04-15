MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 21

Mid East Metals (MEM) will take on Gems Education CC (GED) in the 21st game of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Saturday (April 15). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the MEM vs GED Dream11 prediction.

Gems Education CC have had a great tournament so far, winning two of their three games, and are currently ranked atop the points table. The likes of Muhammad Salman, Ali Teepu, Bilal Mirza, and Shahan Akram have all delivered outstanding performances, and they are the players to watch in today's game.

Mid East Metals, on the other hand, will come into this match on the back of a close 14-run victory over the Infusion Invergy Lions. They have four points after three games and are in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

MEM vs GED Match Details

The 21st match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will be played on April 15 at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 11:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Mid East Metals vs Gems Education CC, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 21.

Date and Time: April 15, 2023, 11:30 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai.

MEM vs GED Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the team that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 174

Average 2nd innings score: 160

MEM vs GED Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Mid East Metals: W-L-W-W-W

Gems Education CC: L-W-W-L-L

MEM vs GED probable playing 11s for today’s match

MEM Team News

No major injury updates

MEM Probable Playing 11

Khurram Khawaja (c), Omer Hayat (wk), Asif Khan, Faizan Awan, Qaiser Maharvi, Zar Muhammad, Ali Anwaar, Tehran Khan, Mustafa Ayub, Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ashraf

GED Team News

No major injury updates

GED Probable Playing 11

Zafar Raja (c), Muhammed Salman (wk), Ali Teepu Sultan, Muhammad Farooq, Asim Arshad, Taimoor Ali, Sajid lqbal, Bilal Mirza, Shahan Akram, Mohammad Jamshaid, Ahmad Zaman

Today's MEM vs GED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Salman (20 runs in 3 matches, Average: 10.00)

Salman's previous outing didn't go well as he scored only four runs. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the top order, making him a must-pick.

Top Batter Pick

Faizan Awan (143 runs in 3 matches, Average: 71.50)

He's a powerful batter who can clear boundaries freely. He's one of the best batters on his side, thanks to his hard-hitting abilities and experience in the format. Awan has amassed 143 runs at an excellent average of 71.50 in three games in the competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Teepu (71 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches)

Teepu has been Gems Education CC's best all-rounder player with 71 runs and five wickets in three games. Given his all-round skill and form, he's expected to make an impact in this game too.

Top Bowler Pick

Hazrat Bilal (4 wickets in 3 matches; Average: 18.00)

Bilal has been their top bowler, having been superb in both the middle and death overs, with four wickets at an average of 18.00 in three games. He has used his pace well, proving to be effective in crunch situations. He also hits the ball hard, making him an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy teams.

MEM vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

Salman Shahid

Salman Shahid is a talented all-rounder who excels with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 100 runs at an average of 50.00 and has taken one wicket in three games, making him a good captaincy pick for the MEM vs GED game.

Zar Muhamad

Muhamad has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 105 runs at an average of 105.00, including one fifty. He's striking the ball well at the top of the order, providing decent starts in the powerplay phase, making him the perfect pick for the vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks for MEM vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sajid Iqbal

Tehran Khan

Mustafa Ayub

Shahan Akram

Mohammad Jamshaid

MEM vs GED match expert tips

Ali Teepu is one of the best all-rounders from Gems Education CC and has been a consistent performer in this tournament. He has scored 71 runs at an average of 23.67 and has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.64.

MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Head-to-Head League

MEM vs GED Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Salman.

Batters: Z Muhammad, F Awan, S Iqbal

All-rounders: Ali Teepu, A Arshad, F Mohammad, K Khawaja

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, M Ayub, A Zaman

MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Grand League

MEM vs GED Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Salman.

Batters: Z Muhammad, F Awan, S Iqbal

All-rounders: Ali Teepu, A Anwaar, T Khan, F Mohammad, K Khawaja

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, A Zaman

