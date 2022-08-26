MEM vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Mideast Metals (MEM) take on the Interglobe Marine (IGM) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, August 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MEM vs IGM Dream11 Prediction.

The Mideast Metals lost their first match to the Seven Districts by 32 runs. The Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, have won only one of their last two games. They won their last game against The Vision Shipping by seven wickets.

The Mideast Metals will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team. The Interglobe Marine are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MEM vs IGM Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 26 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MEM vs IGM, Match 7

Date and Time: August 26, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between The Vision Shipping and the Interglobe Marine, where a total of 261 runs were scored in just 33 overs. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

MEM vs IGM Form Guide

MEM - L

IGM - L W

MEM vs IGM Probable Playing XI

MEM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja (c), Tehran Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Muhammad Nauman, Basit Ali, Manna Siddiqui, Muhammad Qaiser.

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Mayank Chaudhary, Hameedullah Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Shahnawaz Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Hazrat Luqman, Asif Mumtaz (c), Mohammad Zahid, Harry Bharwal.

MEM vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem (2 matches, 47 runs)

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also doing well behind the wickets, so he can give a lot of points from catches too.

Batters

H Khan (2 matches, 105 runs)

H Khan and F Awan are the two best batsmen to select for the Dream11 team. M Nauman has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 37 runs in the last match against the Seven Districts.

All-rounders

M Siddiqui (1 match, 26 runs, 2 wickets)

M Siddiqui and A Anwaar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mumtaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Luqman (2 matches, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Luqman and H Bharwal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zahid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MEM vs IGM match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khan

H Ghaus will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 105 runs in just two matches.

M Siddiqui

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Siddiqui the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and also bat in the top order. He has already scored 26 runs and taken two wickets in the first match against the Seven Districts.

5 Must-Picks for MEM vs IGM, Match 7

Players Player Stats Fantasy Points H Khan 105 runs 175 points M Siddiqui 26 runs and 2 wickets 90 points H Bharwal 4 wickets 126 points Y Kaleem 47 runs 108 points A Anwaar 29 runs and 1 wicket 78 points

Mideast Metals vs Interglobe Marine Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mideast Metals vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Mideast Metals vs Interglobe Marine Head to Head

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: H Khan, M Nauman, F Awan

All-rounders: A Anwaar, M Siddiqui, A Mumtaz, T Khan

Bowlers: M Zahid, H Luqman, H Bharwal

Mideast Metals vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Mideast Metals vs Interglobe Marine Grand League.

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: H Khan, M Nauman, S Singh

All-rounders: A Anwaar, M Siddiqui, J Janardanan, T Khan

Bowlers: M Zahid, H Luqman, H Bharwal

