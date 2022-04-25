MEM vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 17

Mideast Metals will take on Interglobe Marine in the 17th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

Mideast Metals have played two matches this season, winning only once. They are currently second in the standings.

Meanwhile, Interglobe Marine have played only one match this season, which they ended up winning. They are fourth in the table and will be looking to climb upwards.

MEM vs IGM Probable Playing 11 Today

MEM XI

Khurram Khawaja (C), Ali Anwaar, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Faizan Awan, Faizan Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, Nouman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Tehran Khan

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (C), Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Harry Bharwal, Luqman Hazrat, Mohammad Zahid, Sandeep Singh, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Attaullah

Match Details

MEM vs IGM, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 25th April, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s MEM vs IGM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S. Singh is a right-handed batter who is expected to excel in this game. He has scored 59 runs so far.

Batters

R. Khan has been in good form for his side. He has amassed 56 runs in two matches so far.

All-rounders

A. Anwaar is a popular name in UAE cricket circles and has enormous experience. He has scored 39 runs and has also scalped two wickets. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

K. Khawaja is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scalped three wickets thus far.

Bowlers

F. Ali has been in blistering form this season and is expected to succeed here. He has picked up five scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in MEM vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

F. Ali (MEM) – 180 points

A. Anwaar (MEM) – 127 points

K. Khawaja (MEM) – 111 points

H. Bilal (MEM) – 111 points

S. Singh (IGM) – 98 points

Important stats for MEM vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

F. Ali: Five wickets

A. Anwaar: 39 runs and two wickets

K. Khawaja: Nine runs and three wickets

S. Singh: 59 runs

MEM vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Today

MEM vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S. Singh, Y. Kaleem, R. Khan, I. Ashraf, A. Khan, A. Anwaar, K. Khawaja, C. Rizwan, F. Ali, H. Bilal, A. Mumtaz

Captain: A. Anwaar, Vice-Captain: K. Khawaja

MEM vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S. Singh, Y. Kaleem, R. Khan, I. Ashraf, A. Khan, T. Riyasat, A. Anwaar, K. Khawaja, F. Ali, H. Bilal, A. Mumtaz

Captain: A. Khan, Vice-Captain: F. Ali

