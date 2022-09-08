MEM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Mideast Metals (MEM) squaring off against Karwan CC (KWN) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MEM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction & Fantasy Cricket Tips for match 19.

The Mideast Metals have won only one of their last three games and will be desperate to make a comeback in their upcoming matches. Karwan CC, on the other hand, looked promising in their first match but lost the battle by five wickets.

Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Mideast Metals are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MEM vs KWN Match Details, ICC Academy Summer Cup

The 19th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 8 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MEM vs KWN, Match 19

Date and Time: September 08, 2022, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between The Vision Shipping and Karwan CC, where a total of 285 runs were scored in just 30.4 overs at a loss of 15 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

MEM vs KWN Form Guide

MEM - L L W

KWN - L

MEM vs KWN Probable Playing XI, ICC Academy Summer Cup

MEM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja (c), Tehran Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Muhammad Nauman, Basit Ali, Manna Siddiqui, and Hazrat Bilal.

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rameez Shahzad, Lovepreet Singh, Qamar Awan, Zahid Ali, Moazzam Hayat (wk), Babar Iqbal, Sardar Bahzad, Nadir Hussain, Waqar Jutt, Asif Hayat, and Ismail Khan.

MEM vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks, ICC Academy Summer Cup

Wicket-keeper

A Ur Rehman (3 matches, 57 runs)

A Ur Rehman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 43 runs in the last match against The Vision Shipping.

Batters

M Nauman (3 matches, 75 runs)

A Noor and M Nauman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Shahzad played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Siddiqui (3 matches, 136 runs, 3 wickets)

M Siddiqui and A Anwaar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Khawaja (3 matches, 17 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Khawaja and B Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MEM vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Siddiqui

M Siddiqui will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 136 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

T Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Khan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already picked up six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MEM vs KWN, Match 19

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Siddiqui 136 runs and 3 wickets 280 points M Nauman 75 runs 133 points T Khan 6 wickets 198 points A Anwaar 44 runs and 2 wickets 159 points B Ali 4 wickets 110 points

Mideast Metals vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips, ICC Academy Summer Cup

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mideast Metals vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Mideast Metals vs Karwan CC Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman

Batters: R Shahzad, M Nauman, Z Ali, A Noor

All-rounders: M Siddiqui, T Khan, A Anwaar

Bowlers: I Khan, K Khawaja, B Iqbal

Mideast Metals vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Mideast Metals vs Karwan CC Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman

Batters: R Shahzad, M Nauman, Z Ali

All-rounders: M Siddiqui, T Khan, A Anwaar

Bowlers: I Khan, K Khawaja, B Iqbal, B Ali

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das