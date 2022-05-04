MEM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, 4th Plate Quarter-final

Mid-East Metals (MEM) will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) in the fourth Plate quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (4 May).

Mid-East Metals, who lost to the Interglobe Marine in their last outing, won one of their three matches and finished Group D&E in fourth spot. The Kabul Zalmi Live Star, meanwhile, finished third in Group C with one victory from three matches. They will head into the fourth Plate quarter-final on the back of a win.

MEM vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 Today

MEM XI

Ateeq Ur Rahman (wk), Rizwan Khan, Ali Anwaar (c), Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Faizan Ali, Tehran Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Adnaan Maqsood, Faris Faisal, Muhammed Asif.

KZLS XI

Sagheer Afridi, Waseem Akram, Abdul Lateef (c), Irfan Ullah, Unaib Rehman, Muhammed Dawood (wk), Amjad Khan, Rafeeq Zaman, Abdul Khalique, Noor Ayobi, Hidayatullah.

Match Details

MEM vs KZLS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, 4th Plate Quarter-final

Date and Time: 4th May, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option.

Today’s MEM vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Dawood has been in top form for the Kabul Zalmi Live Star in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, scoring 83 runs in three matches at an average of nearly 28.

Batter

S Afridi has amassed 72 runs so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

A Anwar has scored 89 runs and picked up three wickets in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your MEM vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team.

A Lateef has scored 22 runs in addition to taking six wickets in the tournament.

Bowler

I Ullah has scored 24 runs and taken seven wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MEM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

I Ullah (KZLS) – 282 points

F Ali (MEM) – 250 points

A Anwaar (MEM) – 238 points

A Lateef (KZLS) – 223 points

M Dawood (KZLS) – 173 points

Important stats for MEM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

I Ullah: 24 runs and 7 wickets

F Ali: 7 wickets

A Anwaar: 89 runs and 3 wickets

A Lateef: 22 runs and 6 wickets

M Dawood: 83 runs

MEM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

MEM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Dawood, S Afridi, R Khan, I Ashraf, A Khan, A Anwaar, A Lateef, T Khan, I Ullah, F Ali, H Bilal.

Captain: A Anwaar. Vice-captain: A Lateef.

MEM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Dawood, S Afridi, R Khan, I Ashraf, A Anwaar, A Lateef, T Khan, I Ullah, F Ali, H Bilal, U Rehman.

Captain: I Ullah. Vice-captain: F Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar