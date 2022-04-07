MEM vs RKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 24

Mideast Metals (MEM) will lock horns with Rehan Khan Events (RKE) in the 24th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

The Mideast Metals are third in the Group B standings, winning one out of their two matches. They registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Prim Height Transport in their last outing. Rehan Khan Events, on the other hand, are lingering at the bottom of the standings after losing their first two games. They suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in their last match against the Interglobe Marine.

MEM vs RKE Probable Playing 11 Today

MEM XI

Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Haroon Altaf, Nouman Khan, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja, Irfan Ashraf, Faizan Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Faris Faisal, Faizan Awan, Awais Noor.

RKE XI

Vinod Raghavan, Muhammad Faheem Farham (WK), Bipin Soneji, Mohsin Raza, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Sarmad Khan, Arjun Subramanyam, Wasee Ur Rehman, Irfan Muhammad, Syed Asif Raza.

Match Details

MEM vs RKE, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 24

Date and Time: 8th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers over the last couple of matches. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 167 runs.

Today’s MEM vs RKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Faheem Farhan: Although Khan scored just 12 runs in the last match, his batting prowess cannot be overlooked for Friday's game.

Batters

Awais Noor: Noor has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 110.26 in two outings for the Mideast Metals. He is a reliable top-order batter who can anchor the innings pretty well.

Vinod Raghavan: Raghavan has scored just two runs in as many games for Rehan Khan Events. He is a quality player who is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Friday's contest.

All-rounders

Rehan Khan: Khan has scored 32 runs and picked up a wicket in two matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Khurram Khawaja: Khawaja has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.38 in two matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Friday.

Bowlers

Hazrat Bilal: Bilal has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 7.33 in two Sharjah Ramadan T20 League matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Muzamil Khan: Although Khan is yet to pick up a wicket, he has smashed 70 runs at a strike rate of 170.73 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MEM vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Hazrat Bilal (MEM) - 109 points

Muzamil Khan (RKE) - 104 points

Khurram Khawaja (MEM) - 103 points

Faizan Awan (MEM) - 101 points

Rehan Khan (RKE) - 82 points

Important Stats for MEM vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Hazrat Bilal: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.33

Muzamil Khan: 70 runs in 2 matches; SR - 170.73

Khurram Khawaja: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.38

Faizan Awan: 71 runs in 2 matches; SR - 110.94

Rehan Khan: 32 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 133.33 and ER - 11.00

MEM vs RKE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Faheem Farhan, Vinod Raghavan, Awais Noor, Nouman Khan, Rehan Khan, Khurram Khawaja, Faizan Awan, Arjun Subramanyam, Hazrat Bilal, Muzamil Khan, Faizan Ali.

Captain: Khurram Khawaja. Vice-captain: Awais Noor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Faheem Farhan, Awais Noor, Nouman Khan, Bipin Soneji, Rehan Khan, Khurram Khawaja, Faizan Awan, Sarmad Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Muzamil Khan.

Captain: Khurram Khawaja. Vice-captain: Faizan Awan.

