Mid-East Metals vs Valley Boyz - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament 2023

Mid-East Metals (MEM) will take on Valley Boyz (VB) in the third match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament 2023 at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Sunday, March 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MEM vs VB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Mid-East Metals and Valley Boyz were the teams that played the Plate Final in the ICCA Arabian T20 League earlier this year. Both teams were consistent throughout the season.

Mid-East Metals returned with five wins and two losses in the group stages before they went on to win the Plate Final. Meanwhile, Valley Boyz were the runners-up in the Plate Final. They had a win-loss record of 4-2 in the group stages.

MEM vs VB, Match Details

The third match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament 2023 between Mid-East Metals and Valley Boyz will be played on March 26, 2023, at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MEM vs VB

Date & Time: March 26, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai is usually a good one to bat on. A score of 160-170 could be par at this venue. Spinners may play a vital role as well.

MEM vs VB Probable Playing 11 today

Mid-East Metals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Mid-East Metals Probable Playing XI: Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja, Zar Muhmmad, Farhan Babar, Ali Anwaar, Rizwan Khan, Ali Abid, Tehran Khan, Mustafa Ayub, Hazrat Bilal, and Muhammad Qaiser.

Valley Boyz Team News

No major injury concerns.

Valley Boyz Probable Playing XI: Mohsen Mattoo, Mafooz Ilahi, Danish Hafiz, Saqib Amin, Usman Masood, Musa Benazir, Khalid Ibrahim, Usman Trumboo, Zaid Wani, Hemayun Bazaz, and Ovais Shah.

Today’s MEM vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Danish Hafiz

Danish Hafiz maybe listed as a wicketkeeper but he can contribute in all three facets of the game. He scalped eight wickets in the four innings he bowled in the ICCA Arabian T20 League and also scored 199 runs in six outings with the bat. He had a strike rate of 161.79.

Top Batter Pick

Zar Muhmmad

Zar Muhmmad finished as the leading run-scorer in the ICCA Arabian T20 League earlier this season. He scored 319 runs at an average of 79.75 and a strike rate of 139.30.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohsen Mattoo

Mohsen Mattoo could have a significant all-round impact. The spin-bowling all-rounder aggregated 311 runs at an average of 44.43 and a strike rate of 161.98 in the T20 tournament earlier this year. He also picked up six wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Hazrat Bilal

Hazrat Bilal is a good wicket-taking option. He returned with nine wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.42 in the ICCA Arabian T20 League.

MEM vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

Khurram Khawaja

Khurram Khawaja can prove to be very effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder took 15 wickets in the ICCA Arabian T20 League earlier this year. He also scored 154 runs with the bat.

Faizan Awan

Faizan Awan is in top form with the bat. He amassed 308 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 167.39. He hit 14 sixes and 29 fours and averaged 51.33 in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MEM vs VB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Khurram Khawaja (MEM)

Faizan Awan (MEM)

Zar Muhmmad (MEM)

Mohsen Mattoo (VB)

Danish Hafiz (VB)

MEM vs VB match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and solid top-order batters, who will be the key for this game. Thus, the likes of Mohsen Mattoo, Khurram Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Danish Hafiz, Faizan Awan, and Zar Muhmmad will be the ones to watch out for.

MEM vs VB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Mid-East Metals vs Valley Boyz - ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Danish Hafiz

Batters: Usman Trumboo, Faizan Awan, Zar Muhmmad

All-rounders: Mohsen Mattoo, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Mafooz Ilahi

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Saqib Amin

MEM vs VB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Mid-East Metals vs Valley Boyz - ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Farhan Babar, Danish Hafiz

Batters: Faizan Awan, Zar Muhmmad

All-rounders: Mohsen Mattoo, Khalid Ibrahim, Khurram Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Mafooz Ilahi

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Saqib Amin

