Men in Blue CC vs Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 45 – Oct 27th, 2020

Match 45 of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament sees Men in Blue CC up against Pak Montcada CC in a Group B fixture. While the Men in Blue are coming into this game on the back of two defeats, Pak Montcada CC have won two games on the bounce.

Men in Blue CC haven't been able to put in consistent performances in the ECS this season. They have won just one game while losing three. Currently fifth in the points table, they have no chance of making it to the semi-finals even if they win all their remaining games. However, Prasanna Jathan and his men would hope to end the season on a high.

On the other hand, Pak Montcada CC have all to play for. They are third in the ECS Group B points table with six points in their kitty. If they win their three remaining games, they'll reach a maximum of 12 points . That could give them an excellent chance of making it to the playoffs, considering their superb net run rate of +3.723.

Squads to choose from:

Men in Blue CC: Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.

Pak Montcada CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Jafar Iqbal, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Usman Ali.

Predicted Playing-XIs:

Men in Blue CC: Puneet Shrimali, Prasanna Jathan (c & wk), Daljit Singh, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Sri Srivastava.

Pak Montcada CC: Prince Dhiman, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Raja Adeel (c), Asjad Butt, Nawazish Ali, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Usman Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Syed Hashim Mir (wk).

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue CC vs Pak Montcada CC

Date: October 27th 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona,

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has produced some tall totals in the ECS this season. Considering that the average score after the first 40 games in the competition is around 103, we could be in for a high-scoring ECS game, as the weather is unlikely to play truants.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Men in Blue CC vs Pak Montcada CC)

Dream11 Team for MBCC vs PMCC - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Puneet Shrimali, Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Nawazish Ali, Usman Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Sri Srivastava, Shahzad Aamir.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Shankar Kaligatla.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Nawazish Ali, Usman Ali, Sri Srivastava, Raja Adeel, Hafiz Usman Anwar.

Captain: Prince Dhiman. Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain.