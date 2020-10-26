Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 48 – Oct 27th, 2020

Men in Blue CC face Raval Sporting CC in match 48 in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona tournament in the last game of the day, which also happens to be the final group-stage match for both teams.

This will be the third game of the day for Men in Blue CC; even if they win the first two, the result of this game would not affect the semi-final qualification scenarios. That is because Men in Blue CC are out of contention for the last four, as they have won just one of their four games.

On the other hand, this is going to be the first game of the day for Raval Sporting CC. However, they don’t stand a chance of making it to the semi-finals either. They have blown hot and cold in the ECS this season, winning three and losing as many games. A win will only take them to eight points, but the top two teams already have ten.

Thus, this is a dead-rubber game, but both teams will nevertheless be playing for pride and will undoubtedly want to end the season on a high.

Squads to choose from:

Men in Blue CC: Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Men in Blue CC: Puneet Shrimali, Prasanna Jathan (c & wk), Daljit Singh, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Sri Srivastava.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Ishan Patel (c), Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Amit Das, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Yudhvir Singh.

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC

Date: October 27th 2020, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The ECS tournament has seen some really big scores so far. The pitches have been in favour of the batsmen, who have made full use of it. The average score batting first in the ECS this season is 103. With no rain being forecast, we could be in for another high-scoring game in the ECS tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC)

Dream11 Team for MBCC vs RSCC - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Puneet Shrimali, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Abhishek Borikar, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel.

Captain: Ishan Patel. Vice-captain: Manish Manwani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prasanna Jathan, Datta Karan, Shankar Kaligatla, Puneet Shrimali, Nandan Bathani, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Sri Srivastava, Muhammad Rizwan, Ishan Patel.

Captain: Manish Manwani. Vice-captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi.