MFE v IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 30th, 2020

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

Match 5 of the Vanuatu T10 League will pit the Mighty Efate Panthers against the Ifira Sharks at the Hybrid Oval.

The Panthers have picked up two wins from their three matches thus far and are on top of the points table, while the Sharks have one win and a loss from their two matches and occupy the second spot on the Vanuatu T10 League points table.

While the Panthers will be looking to bounce back after a loss from their previous match, the Sharks will be keen to maintain some momentum after a win against the MT Bulls last week.

Squads to choose from

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Stephane Sandy, Obed Yoseph, Ambong Rakau.

Match Details

Match: Mighty Efate Panthers v Ifira Sharks

Date: May 30th, 2020 at 7.30 AM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The surface at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground has produced two high-scoring and two low-scoring matches so far. The pacers have managed to get some considerable movement with the new ball and the extra zip off the surface has helped the bowlers trouble the batsmen.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MFE v IS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Allan, M Markia, J Rasu, L Carlot, W Yamak, S Obed, N Nipiko, S Sandy, T Tamata, W Vira, O Yoseph.

Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - N Nipiko

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Allan, M Markia, J Rasu, A Stephen, W Yamak, S Obed, N Nipiko, T Tamata, W Vira, A Stephen, O Yoseph.

Captain - J Allan, Vice-captain - S Obed

All matches of the Vanuatu T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.