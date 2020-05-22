MFE v MTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy MFE v MTB Dream11 Tips

The fourth match of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League will see the Mighty Efate Panthers take on the MT Bulls in reverse fixture of game 2 of the tournament at Hybrid Oval.

The Mighty Efate Panthers are unbeaten in the tournament so far with convincing wins against both MT Bulls and the Ifira Sharks on day 1 of the Vanuatu T10 League.

Andrew Mansale’s 75 off 38 proved to be in vain as they were comprehensively beaten by the Mighty Efate Panthers in their previous encounter in the league. The MT Bulls will, however, be hoping to turn things around and put up a much stronger performance on Saturday.

This will be the MT Bulls’ second game of the day, and the result of the earlier game could have a bearing on this with the team in real need of a confidence boost.

Squads to choose from

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

Match Details

Match: Mighty Efate Panthers v MT Bulls

Date: May 23rd, 2020 at 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

While the first match on this surface saw the Panthers score freely, the second match was a sober affair for the batsmen of both teams. Pacers were able to extract some movement from the surface early under overcast conditions. With the same conditions expected on Day 2, the MT Bulls will hope to come to the party in this match.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

J Allan, P Tsione, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matutaava, S Obed, G Mangau, E Mansale, T Tamata, W Vira.

Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - A Mansale

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Markia, P Tsione, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matutaava, S Obed, S Sala, E Mansale, T Tamata, W Vira

Captain - A Mansale, Vice-captain - S Obed

All matches of the Vanuatu T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.