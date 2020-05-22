MFE v MTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for MFE vs MTB match of Vanuatu T10 League.
- The Mighty Efate Panthers will face off against MT Bulls in Match 4 of Vanuatu Premier T10 League 2020.
The fourth match of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League will see the Mighty Efate Panthers take on the MT Bulls in reverse fixture of game 2 of the tournament at Hybrid Oval.
The Mighty Efate Panthers are unbeaten in the tournament so far with convincing wins against both MT Bulls and the Ifira Sharks on day 1 of the Vanuatu T10 League.
Andrew Mansale’s 75 off 38 proved to be in vain as they were comprehensively beaten by the Mighty Efate Panthers in their previous encounter in the league. The MT Bulls will, however, be hoping to turn things around and put up a much stronger performance on Saturday.
This will be the MT Bulls’ second game of the day, and the result of the earlier game could have a bearing on this with the team in real need of a confidence boost.
Squads to choose from
Mighty Efate Panthers
Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.
MT Bulls
Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.
Predicted Playing XIs
Mighty Efate Panthers
Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata
MT Bulls
Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.
Match Details
Match: Mighty Efate Panthers v MT Bulls
Date: May 23rd, 2020 at 9.30 AM IST
Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
While the first match on this surface saw the Panthers score freely, the second match was a sober affair for the batsmen of both teams. Pacers were able to extract some movement from the surface early under overcast conditions. With the same conditions expected on Day 2, the MT Bulls will hope to come to the party in this match.
Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsFantasy Suggestion #1: J Allan, P Tsione, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matutaava, S Obed, G Mangau, E Mansale, T Tamata, W Vira.
Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - A Mansale
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Markia, P Tsione, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matutaava, S Obed, S Sala, E Mansale, T Tamata, W Vira
Captain - A Mansale, Vice-captain - S Obed
All matches of the Vanuatu T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.