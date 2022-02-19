MGM vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 25

MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will lock horns with Arqum Cricket Club (ACC) in the 25th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

MGM Cricket Club are currently fourth in the points table, having won all three of their Sharjah CBFS T10 games. They registered a convincing six-wicket win over the Alubond Tigers in their last outing. Arqum Cricket Club, on the other hand, have lost all four of their matches and are at the bottom of the Sharjah CBFS T10 standings. They lost their previous game against Prim Height Transport by four wickets.

MGM vs ACC Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Adeel Malik, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra (WK), Waqas Ali, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Danish Qureshi, Fayaz Dongaroan, Mayank Chowdary (WK), Niaz Khan, Umer Hafeez, Saifullah Noor.

ACC XI

Rehan Nurie (WK), Bilal Saleem (C), Ahtasham Iqbal, MD Ahsan, Usama Saleem, Abdullah Ghazi, Bahadur Ali, Jagraj Singh, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Zeeshan, Fawad Hussain.

Match Details

MGM vs ACC, Match 25, Sharjah CBFS T10

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket gets easier to bat on as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue being 86 runs.

Today’s MGM vs ACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra is MGM Cricket Club's top run-scorer in the Sharjah CBFS T10 with 106 runs in three matches.

Batters

Waqas Ali: Ali is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 70 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 179.49.

Bilal Saleem: Saleem has scored 64 runs in four Sharjah CBFS T10 matches and can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Adeel Malik: Malik has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Muhammad Zeeshan: Zeeshan has failed to perform up to his standards, but could be a crucial pick for Saturday's contest. He has managed to claim a single wicket in three matches.

Bowlers

Niaz Khan: Khan is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs, having scalped four wickets in three matches.

Muhammad Qasim: Qasim has picked up six wickets while also scoring 36 runs in four Sharjah CBFS T10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Qasim (ACC) - 277 points

Rahul Chopra (MGM) - 180 points

Niaz Khan (MGM) - 166 points

Waqas Ali (MGM) - 112 points

Bilal Saleem (ACC) - 111 points

Important Stats for MGM vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Qasim: 36 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 225.00 and ER - 12.86

Rahul Chopra: 106 runs in 3 matches; SR - 212.00

Niaz Khan: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.83

Waqas Ali: 70 runs in 3 matches; SR - 179.49

Bilal Saleem: 64 runs in 4 matches; SR - 139.13

MGM vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T10)

MGM vs ACC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Bilal Saleem, MD Ahsan, Adeel Malik, Muhammad Zeeshan, Bahadur Ali, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Qasim.

Captain: Adeel Malik. Vice-captain: Danish Qureshi.

MGM vs ACC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary, Waqas Ali, Bilal Saleem, MD Ahsan, Adeel Malik, Muhammad Zeeshan, Bahadur Ali, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Qasim.

Captain: Niaz Khan. Vice-captain: Rahul Chopra.

Edited by Samya Majumdar