MGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 22

MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will lock horns with the Alubond Tigers (ALT) in the 22nd match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

MGM Cricket Club are sixth in the points table, having won their first two Sharjah CBFS T10 matches. They defeated the Kabul Zalmi Live Star by eight wickets in their previous game. The Alubond Tigers, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, also winning two in two. They defeated Arqum Cricket Club by eight wickets in their last outing.

MGM vs ALT Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Danish Qureshi, Ansar Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Saifullah Noor, Waqas Ali, Bilal Asif, Nawab Khan, Adeel Malik, Rahul Chopra (WK), Niaz Khan, Mayank Chowdary.

ALT XI

Muhammad Sameer, Sagar Kalyan, Khalid Ibrahim, Zubair Zuhaib, Ansh Tandon, Malik Ahsan, Khalid Shah (WK), Salman Shahid, Hashit Kaushik, Gul Zaman, Nasir Aziz.

Match Details

MGM vs ALT, Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 22

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While bowlers are expected to dominate the first innings, batting will become easier as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at the venue is 91 runs.

Today’s MGM vs ALT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 207.89 in two Sharjah CBFS T10 matches.

Batters

Waqas Ali: Ali has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 180.00 in two matches.

Sagar Kalyan: Kalyan could trouble the MGM bowlers in Thursday's clash. He has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 235.48 in two matches.

All-rounders

Adeel Malik: Although Malik has not performed well in the Sharjah CBFS T10 so far, he is expected to fare better on Thursday. He has managed to pick up a single wicket from two outings.

Malik Ahsan: Ahsan is a quality all-rounder who can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

Niaz Khan: Khan is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has scalped three wickets in two matches.

Khalid Ibrahim: Ibrahim has been in decent form in the last couple of matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs ALT Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Ibrahim (ALT) - 167 points

Rahul Chopra (MGM) - 125 points

Sagar Kalyan (ALT) - 118 points

Niaz Khan (MGM) - 117 points

Danish Qureshi (MGM) - 88 points

Important Stats for MGM vs ALT Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Ibrahim: 40 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 8.50

Rahul Chopra: 79 runs in 2 matches; SR - 207.89

Sagar Kalyan: 73 runs in 2 matches; SR - 235.48

Niaz Khan: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.50

Danish Qureshi: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.00

MGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T10)

MGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Hassan, Waqas Ali, Sagar Kalyan, Adeel Malik, Nasir Aziz, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Khalid Ibrahim.

Captain: Khalid Ibrahim. Vice-captain: Khalid Shah.

MGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra, Ansh Tandon, Waqas Ali, Sagar Kalyan, Adeel Malik, Malik Ahsan, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Hashit Kaushik, Khalid Ibrahim.

Captain: Adeel Malik. Vice-captain: Sagar Kalyan.

