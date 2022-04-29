MGM vs AMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match Plate Quarter-final 1

MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will take on Al Moharb Academy (AMA) in their first plate quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

MGM Cricket Club won their opening game of the tournament before losing back-to-back matches to V Eleven and Colatta Chocolates. Ansar Khan and Ravi Chopra will shoulder a huge amount of responsibility for this vital game.

Al Moharb Academy, on the other hand, have had a difficult season thus far, losing two of their three games.

MGM vs AMA Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (c), Mayank Chowdary (wk), Ahmad Shafiq, Danish Qureshi, Fayaz Dongaroan, Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra, Saifullah Noor, Basir Ahmed

AMA XI

Asfandyar Khan (c), Sheraz Khan (wk), Ikram Janjua, Imran Khan, Moiz Dehliwala, Khyal Maan, Sheryar Ijaz, Rehman Gul, Muhibullah Khan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Hassan Khan

Match Details

MGM vs AMA, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match First Plate Quarter-final

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has noticeably favored bowlers in recent matches. While the slowness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. The average first-innings score is 94 runs.

Today’s MGM vs AMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra delivered an outstanding performance in the previous game, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of 183.33. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Despite being a batter, he has amazed everyone with his bowling abilities, taking eight wickets at an average of 5.25 in three games. He is currently atop the wicket-taking charts.

All-rounders

Muhammad Janjua: The experienced all-rounder has picked up five wickets at an average of 8.80 in three games. He has failed to deliver with the bat so far and will therefore look to contribute in the upcoming games.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: He is currently second in the most-wickets chart, with seven scalps at an average of 5.14 in three games. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in MGM vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

Khyal Maan (AMA) – 110 points.

Ahmed Shafiq (MGM) – 95 points.

Afridi Khan (AMA) – 137 points.

Important Stats for MGM vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

Asfandyar Khan: 90 runs in three games; batting average: 30

Rahul Chopra: 146 runs in three games; batting average: 146

Ikram Janjua: Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 8.80

MGM vs AMA Dream11 Prediction Today

MGM vs AMA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Asfandyar Khan, Rehman Gul, Hameed Hameedi, Basir Ahmed, Ansar Khan, Ikram Janjua, Khyal Maan, Danish Qureshi, Muhibullah Khan, Imran Khan.

Captain: Ikram Janjua. Vice-captain: Danish Qureshi.

MGM vs AMA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Asfandyar Khan, Rehman Gul, Hameed Hameedi, Fayaz Dongaroan, Ansar Khan, Ikram Janjua, Khyal Maan, Danish Qureshi, Ahmad Shafiq, Imran Khan.

Captain: Ikram Janjua. Vice-captain: Ansar Khan.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee