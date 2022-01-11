MGM vs BUK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 6

MGM Cricket Club (MGM) and Bukhatir XI (BUK) will be up against each other in the sixth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

MGM Cricket Club have won one out of their two Sharjah CBFS T20 matches and are currently third in the points table. They lost to Brother Gas by 44 runs in their last outing. Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, fell 18 runs short in their last match against the Interglobe Marines. They are currently sixth in the standings.

MGM vs BUK Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (C), Adeel Malik, Rahul Chopra (WK), Waqas Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Asfand Yar, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Mayank Chowdary, Hashit Kaushik, Naseer Akram.

BUK XI

Khalid Shah (C), Hassan Eisakhel, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Jamshaid Zafar, Hassan Khalid, Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Rehman Gul, Irfan Yousufzai.

Match Details

MGM vs BUK, Match 6, CBFS T20

Date and Time: 11th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 202 runs.

Today’s MGM vs BUK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra was in decent form with the bat in the last match against Brother Gas, scoring 24 runs at a strike rate of 100. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Waqas Ali: Ali has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for MGM Cricket Club in the CBFS T20. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 152-plus in two outings.

Jamshaid Zafar: Zafar scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 163.33 in the last match against Brother Gas. He is a top-quality batter who can play a big knock today as well.

All-rounders

Hassan Eisakhel: Eisakhel batted exceptionally well in the last match, scoring 86 runs at a strike rate of close to 183. He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hassan: Hassan is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.33 in two CBFS T20 matches.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: Qureshi has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in two CBFS T20 matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker for MGM Cricket Club this season.

Hassan Khalid: Khalid bowled pretty well in the last match, picking up a wicket. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Danish Qureshi (MGM) - 153 points

Hassan Eisakhel (BUK) - 122 points

Niaz Khan (MGM) - 120 points

Muhammad Hassan (MGM) - 113 points

Ansar Khan (MGM) - 106 points

Important Stats for MGM vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Danish Qureshi: 11 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 137.50 and ER - 6.25

Hassan Eisakhel: 86 runs in 1 match; SR - 182.98

Niaz Khan: 35 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 250.00 and ER - 3.50

Jamshaid Zafar: 49 runs in 1 match; SR - 163.33

Waqas Ali: 55 runs in 2 matches; SR - 152.78

MGM vs BUK Dream11 Prediction Today (CBFS T20)

MGM vs BUK Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Atta Ur Rahim, Muhammad Hassan, Ghulam Murtaza, Hassan Eisakhel, Hassan Khalid, Danish Qureshi, Irfan Yousufzai.

Captain: Vriitya Aravind. Vice-captain: Ansar Khan.

MGM vs BUK Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Waqas Ali, Ansar Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Muhammad Hassan, Ghulam Murtaza, Hassan Eisakhel, Hassan Khalid, Danish Qureshi, Irfan Yousufzai.

Captain: Ansar Khan. Vice-captain: Vriitya Aravind.

Edited by Samya Majumdar