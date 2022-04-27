MGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see MGM Cricket Club (MGM) lock horns with the Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Both MGM Club and Colatta Chocolates have won one out of their two games and are vying for a spot in the knockout stages. While MGM Club haven't hit their strides with the ball yet, Colatta have looked good in both of their games. Although Colatta have a good roster to fall back on, they will start as the underdogs. With the likes of Ansar Khan and Laxman Sreekumar taking to the field, a thrilling game beckons in Sharjah.

MGM vs COL Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (c), Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Fayaz Dongaroan, Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Muhammad Hasan, Amad Shafiq, Danish Qureshi, Saifullah Noor and Faisur Rahman.

COL XI

Shinto George, Mohammed Ajmal, Laxman Sreekumar (c), Syam Ramesh, Akhil Das, Rahul Dev, Hari Prasanth (wk), Abdul Safar, Rizwan KS, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt and Krishna Kumar.

Match Details

MGM vs COL, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 27th April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected in Sharjah with there being little room for error for the bowlers. Dew should play a part as well, making it difficult for the bowlers to execute their plans. There should be some movement available for the bowlers with the change of pace also being crucial. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being par in Sharjah.

Today’s MGM vs COL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra has had his moments in the Sharjah T10 League, scoring quick runs in the top order. Although he hasn't been able to convert them into big knocks so far, Chopra's explosive batting ability combined with his wicket-keeping skills makes him a handy addition to your MGM vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ansar Khan: Ansar Khan is the ideal player to have in your MGM vs COL Dream11 fantasy team given his skill-set. While he has impressed with his bowling ability, Ansar's big-hitting abilities set him apart. With Ansar in good form coming into the game, he is surely one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Laxman Sreekumar: Laxman Sreekumar has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament, striking at over 200 so far. With his intent and aggression in the middle overs serving Colatta well, Sreekumar can be backed to come good in this game.

Bowler

Muhammad Zeeshan: Muhammad Zeeshan is Colatta's best pace option, with the star pacer picking up two wickets in the previous game. Zeeshan is capable of swinging the new ball and also nailing the yorker in the backend of the innings. With Zeeshan in good form with the ball, he is a fine pick in your MGM vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MGM vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Ansar Khan (MGM)

Laxman Sreekumar (COL)

Muhammad Hassan (MGM)

Important stats for MGM vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Chopra - 80 runs in 2 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 80.00

Laxman Sreekumar - 44 runs in 2 Sharjah T10 matches, SR: 275.00

Ansar Khan - 7 wickets in 2 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 3.00

MGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

MGM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chopra, M Hafiz Kaleem, A Khan, H Khan Hameedi, L Sreekumar, M Hassan, S Ramesh, D Qureshi, M Zeeshan, Rizwan KS and S George.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: L Sreekumar.

MGM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chopra, M Hafiz Kaleem, A Khan, H Khan Hameedi, L Sreekumar, M Ajmal, S Ramesh, D Qureshi, M Zeeshan, Rizwan KS and R Dev.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: S Ramesh.

