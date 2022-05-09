MGM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Final

The Plate final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see the MGM Cricket Club (MGM) lock horns with the Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Monday, 9 May.

MGM Cricket Club have impressed in recent matches with their batting unit holding them in good stead. The likes of Ansar Khan and Rahul Chopra have starred with the bat and will be keen to end their campaign on a high. As for their opponents, the Fair Deal Defenders, they aren't pushovers by any means. They've got a balanced roster to fall back on and will fancy their chances. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

MGM vs FDD Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (c), Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Rao Khayam, Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Muhammad Hasan, Amad Shafiq, Danish Qureshi, Saifullah Noor and Basir Ahmed.

FDD XI

Muhammad Imran (wk), Wajid Khan, Suleman Khalid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Sayed M Saqlain, Haider Ali Butt, Muhammad Yasir (c), Farhan Ahmad, Muhammad Ali and Arsalan Javed.

Match Details

MGM vs FDD, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Plate Final

Date and Time: 9th May 2022, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah has been a decent one to bat on with dew also playing into the batters' hands. There should be some help available for both the pacers and spinners, who will need to be wary of the square boundaries. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. Although 100 should be par at the venue, both teams are capable of going well above and beyond.

Today’s MGM vs FDD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra is the leading run-scorer in the Sharjah T10 League, often coming up with big runs regardless of his batting position. He scored some valuable runs in the semi-finals, taking on both the pacers and spinners. Given his form, Chopra is a must-have in your MGM vs FDD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ansar Khan: Ansar Khan has been a revelation with the ball, accounting for over 10 wickets in the competition. Apart from his bowling exploits, Ansar packs a punch with the bat as well. With his all-round skill-set bound to come into play, he is one to watch out for in the game.

All-rounder

Muhammad Yasir: Muhammad Yasir has done well in patches for Fair Deal Defenders, but he is due for a big one. The all-rounder has decent experience to fall back on and with the conditions also suiting his style of bowling, he is a good addition to your MGM vs FDD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Danish Qureshi: Danish Qureshi has been in fine form in the tournament, using his accuracy and tactical nous to good effect. Although he didn't have a great game in the semi-finals, Qureshi has the knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MGM vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Ansar Khan (MGM)

Muhammad Yasir (FDD)

Muhammad Hassan (MGM)

Important stats for MGM vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Chopra - 242 runs in 5 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 242.00

Muhammad Yasir - 6 wickets in 5 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 13.33

Ansar Khan - 11 wickets in 5 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 7.18

MGM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

MGM vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chopra, M Hassan, M Hafiz-Kaleem, W Khan, A Khan, A Shafiq, M Saghir Khan, D Qureshi, S Khalid, F Ahmad and M Yasir.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: W Khan.

MGM vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chopra, M Hassan, M Hafiz-Kaleem, W Khan, A Khan, F Tariq, M Saghir Khan, D Qureshi, S Khalid, F Ahmad and B Ahmed.

Captain: R Chopra. Vice-captain: W Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar