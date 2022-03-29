MGM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 9

The MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will lock horns with Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in the ninth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

MGM Cricket Club won their opening match against Syed Agha CC by three wickets. The Fair Deal Defenders, on the other hand, will be looking to kick-start their Sharjah Ramadan T20 League campaign on a winning note on Tuesday.

MGM vs FDD Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Rahul Chopra (WK), Ansar Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Hassan, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Adeel Malik, Aayan Khan, Danish Qureshi, Ahmed Shafiq, Umer Hafeez, Saifullah Noor.

FDD XI

Muhammad Imran (WK), Asfandyar Khan, Ali Shahzad, Saud Afzal, Fahad Tariq, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Farhan Ahmad, Salman Babar, Wajid Khan, Sayed M Saqlain, Suleman Khalid.

Match Details

MGM vs FDD, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 9

Date and Time: 29th March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Although there is some help for the spinners, the seamers will have to bowl tight lines to keep the run flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s MGM vs FDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 91.30 in the last match. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ansar Khan: MGM Cricket Club's reliable top-order batter Khan smashed 31 runs at a strike rate of 172.22 in the first game.

Asfandyar Khan: Khan is a hard-hitting batter who will look to score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.

All-rounders

Adeel Malik: Malik scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 3.25 in the last match. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side with his all-round abilities.

Rizwan Amanat Ali: Ali is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: Qureshi scalped a wicket and scored 20 runs in the last match. He will lead the MGM Cricket Club's bowling attack on Tuesday.

Wajid Khan: Fair Deal Defenders' Khan is a genuine wicket-taker who cannot be overlooked at any cost for Tuesday's contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Ansar Khan (MGM) - 65 points

Danish Qureshi (MGM) - 60 points

Adeel Malik (MGM) - 56 points

Rahul Chopra (MGM) - 51 points

Mayank Chowdary (MGM) - 50 points

Important Stats for MGM vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Ansar Khan: 31 runs in 1 match; SR - 172.22

Danish Qureshi: 20 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 9.00

Adeel Malik: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 3.25

Rahul Chopra: 21 runs in 1 match; SR - 91.30

Mayank Chowdary: 35 runs in 1 match; SR - 140.00

MGM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

yMGM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Asfandyar Khan, Adeel Malik, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Aayan Khan, Salman Babar, Wajid Khan, Danish Qureshi, Sayed M Saqlain.

Captain: Wajid Khan. Vice-captain: Adeel Malik.

MGM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Asfandyar Khan, Adeel Malik, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Farhan Ahmad, Wajid Khan, Danish Qureshi, Ahmed Shafiq.

Captain: Adeel Malik. Vice-captain: Ansar Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar