MGM vs KAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 16

MGM Cricket Club will take on Karwan Blues in the 16th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Wednesday, 19th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MGM Cricket Club have had a fine outing so far in the tournament, winning two of their three games. In their previous match, they came out on top against Bukhatir XI with a comprehensive 66-run victory.

Meanwhile, the Karwan Blues haven't had the perfect start to their campaign. They suffered a three-wicket defeat against the Interglobe Marine in their last match.

MGM vs KAB Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM Cricket Club

Ansar Khan(C), Adeel Malik, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Niaz Khan, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi, Mayank Chowdary, Malik Ghulam, Rahul Chopra (WK), Hashit Kaushik

Karwan Blues

Fahad Nawaz (C), Lovepreet Bajwa (WK), Muhammad Ikram, Asif Hayat, Waqas Jutt, Salman Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Taimoor Malik, Zain Ullah, Umaid Rehman, Omair Ali

Match Details

Match: MGM Cricket Club vs Karwan Blues, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 19th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a paradise for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, making it easier to execute the shots. The shorter boundaries also make it easier for the batters to clear the ground.

Today’s MGM vs KAB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Rahul will be a key addition to today’s Dream11 team. He has scored 56 runs so far and grabbed two wickets.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Ansar has delivered on both aspects of the game. He has 64 runs to his name along with three wickets in as many games.

Waqas Ali: Waqas has been brilliant with the bat for MGM. He has smashed 112 runs in three matches, including one half-century.

All-rounders

Adeel Malik: Adeel had a great outing in the previous game. He managed to grab three wickets at an economy of just 6.00.

Salman Khan: Salman is a decent bowling all-rounder for the Blues. He picked up a wicket while also scoring 15 runs in the previous game and will look to improve his performance.

Bowlers

Niaz Khan: Niaz has performed admirably in both departments of the game. In two games, he has scored 41 runs and has managed to grab three wickets.

Karthik Meiyappan: Karthik was one of the few positives for the Blues in their previous game. He picked up three wickets at an economy of 7.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs KAB Dream11 prediction team

Ansar Khan: 194 points

Waqas Ali: 173 points

Niaz Khan: 165 points

Danish Qureshi: 165 points

Adeel Malik: 156 points

Important stats for MGM vs KAB Dream11 prediction team

Ansar Khan: 3 matches, 64 runs, 3 wickets

Waqas Ali: 3 matches, 112 runs

Niaz Khan: 2 matches, 41 runs, 3 wickets

Karthik Meiyappan: 1 match, 3 wickets

Lovepreet Singh: 1 match, 66 runs

MGM vs KAB Dream11 Prediction Today

MGM vs KAB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali, Adeel Malik, Salman Khan, Niaz Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Lovepreet Singh, Waqas Jutt, Asif Hayat, Danish Qureshi

Captain: Ansar Khan Vice-Captain: Karthik Meiyappan

MGM vs KAB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali, Adeel Malik, Salman Khan, Niaz Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zainullah, Fahad Nawaz, Hashit Kaushik, Nawab Khan

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Waqas Ali Vice-Captain: Adeel Malik

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee