MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 14

MGM Cricket Club will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star in the 14th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday.

MGM Cricket Club have only played a single match so far. They defeated Prim Height Transport by five wickets in the final over to secure a win under thrilling circumstances. Salman Noor and Waqas Ali did well with the bat.

Meanwhile, Kabul Zalmi Live Star are still looking for their first win of the competition. They’ve lost their first two matches against Alubond Tigers and Prim Height Transport and are in desperate search for points.

MGM vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Rahul Chopra (wk), Salman Noor, Waqas Ali, Aitizaz Khan, Niaz Khan, Adeel Malik (c), Fayaz Dongaroan, Danish Qureshi, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Hassan, Saifullah Noor

KZLS XI

Sajawal Riaz, Hassan Eisakhel, Mohad Gul (c), Abdul Lateef, Niaz Khan, Abdullah Khan (wk), Unaib Rehman, Faizan Afridi, Omid Rahman, Shoaib Abid, Simranjeet Singh Kang

Match Details

MGM vs KZLS, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s MGM vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Chopra wasn’t at his best in the last match but has plenty of potential. He will be hoping to impress here.

Batters

S Riaz has been outstanding in the two games so far. He has scored 57 runs and has also picked up a wicket.

W Ali arrives into the game after playing a fantastic knock of 38 runs in the last match. He will be hoping to take on the opposition bowling unit.

All-rounders

H Eisakhel is a terrific all-rounder who can bring a lot of value to his team with his all-round abilities. He can prove to be an excellent multiplier choice too.

Bowlers

U Rehman has been on fire with the ball. He has scalped four wickets in two matches already.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

U Rehman (KZLS) – 138 points

S Riaz (KZLS) – 129 points

O Rahman (KZLS) – 107 points

H Eisakhel (KZLS) – 65 points

W Ali (MGM) – 63 points

Important stats for MGM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

U Rehman: 4 wickets

S Riaz: 57 runs and 1 wicket

O Rahman: 3 wickets

W Ali: 38 runs

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Today

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chopra, S Riaz, W Ali, M Gul, S Singh Kang, H Eisakhel, A Malik, U Rehman, O Rahman, N Khan, D Qureshi

Captain: H Eisakhel, Vice-Captain: U Rehman

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chopra, S Riaz, W Ali, M Gul, S Singh Kang, H Eisakhel, A Malik, F Afridi, U Rehman, O Rahman, N Khan

Captain: S Riaz, Vice-Captain: W Ali.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar