MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Semi-final 1

The second Plate semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see MGM Cricket Club (MGM) lock horns with Kabul Zalmi (KZLS) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Saturday, 7 May.

MGM Cricket Club have been decent in the tournament, with their batting holding them in good stead. While the likes of Rahul Chopra and Ansar Khan have starred in the top order, their bowling unit has blown hot and cold. As they look to find the right balance, MGM come across a decent Kabul Zalmi side who have also done well in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022. Despite boasting a balanced roster, they will start as the underdogs. But with the nature of the format leveling the odds, an entertaining game is on the cards today.

MGM vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (c), Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Rao Khayam, Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Muhammad Hasan, Amad Shafiq, Danish Qureshi, Saifullah Noor and Basir Ahmed.

KZLS XI

Muhammad Dawood, Sagheer Afridi, Amjad Khan, Abdul Khaliq (wk), Irfan Ullah, Noor Ayobi, Unaib Rehman, Wasim Akram, Abdul Lateef (c), Muhammad Bilal and Hidayat Ullah.

Match Details

MGM vs KZLS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Plate Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 7th May 2022, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has slowed down in recent games, allowing bowlers to vary their pace to good effect. Although there will be some swing available for the fast bowlers early on, the batters will enjoy the hard new ball skidding on to the bat. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs, but will be wary of the shorter square boundaries. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the course of the game.

Today’s MGM vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Rahul Chopra is the leading run-scorer in the Sharjah T10 League with 193 runs. He has been brilliant in the powerplay overs, taking on the bowlers regardless of the conditions and situations. Given his form and ability, Chopra is a must-have in your MGM vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ansar Khan: Ansar Khan has blown hot and cold with the bat for MGM Cricket Club, but he has made up for it on the bowling front. However, Ansar is an experienced campaigner who has a knack for scoring quick runs in the middle overs. With Ansar due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wasim Akram: Wasim Akram, like Ansar Khan, has not done much with the willow, but has fared well with the ball. While Akram is slated to bat down the order, Akram's ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs holds him in good stead. With Akram likely to play a big role in this game, he is a fine addition to your MGM vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Irfan Ullah: Irfan Ullah has been Kabul Zalmi's best bowler in the competition, impressing with his new-ball prowess. He has also held his own in the backend of the innings, taking crucial wickets at times of need. With Ullah's form being decent, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in MGM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Ansar Khan (MGM)

Muhammad Dawood (KZLS)

Muhammad Hassan (MGM)

Important stats for MGM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Chopra - 193 runs in 4 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 193.00

Muhammad Dawood - 96 runs in 4 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 24.00

Ansar Khan - 8 wickets in 4 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 8.87

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Chowdary, R Chopra, A Khan, H Khan, A Khaliq, A Khan, A Lateef, D Qureshi, U Rehman, I Ullah and H Ullah.

Captain: R Chopra. Vice-captain: A Khan.

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Chowdary, R Chopra, S Afridi, H Khan, A Khaliq, A Khan, W Akram, D Qureshi, U Rehman, I Ullah and B Ahmed.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: W Akram.

