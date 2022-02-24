MGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 League, Semi-final 1

MGM Cricket Club will lock horns with Prim Height Transport (PHT) in the first semi-final of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League on Thursday, February 24. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this contest.

MGM Cricket Club won all five of their Sharjah CBFS T10 League matches, finishing at the top of the Group A points table. They beat the NFL Falcons by nine wickets in the first quarterfinal.

Prim Height Transport, on the other hand, finished fourth in the Group A points table, having won three out of their five Sharjah CBFS T10 League matches. They won the third quarterfinal against Brother Gas by four wickets.

MGM vs PHT Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Adeel Malik (C), Aitizaz Khan, Mayank Chowdary (WK), Danish Qureshi, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Muhammad Hassan, Niaz Khan, Rahul Chopra, Saifullah Noor, Waqas Ali.

PHT XI

Rafeeq Zaman (C), Amjad Gul, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Amjad Khan, Asmat Ullah, Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ullah, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Riaz Khaliq, Waqas Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: MGM vs PHT, Semi-final 1.

Date and Time: 24th February 2022, 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots on this track. The pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be a preferred option at this venue, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played being 105 runs.

Today’s MGM vs PHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Thursday. He has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 212.31 in six matches in this tournament.

Batters

Amjad Gul: Gul has scored 167 runs at a strike rate of close to 193 in the six matches he has played this season. He is a top-quality batter who could come up with a big knock in this upcoming match.

Muhammad Hassan: Hassan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for MGM Cricket Club in the ongoing season. He has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 148.89 in his six outings.

All-rounders

Adeel Malik: Malik has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. In six matches, he has scored 18 runs while picking up six wickets at an economy rate of just 6.17.

Riaz Khaliq: Khaliq can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Thursday. He has picked up five wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Hazrat Bilal: Bilal is currently the leading wicket-taker for Prim Height Transport with seven wickets in six matches.

Niaz Khan: Khan has picked up six wickets in six matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle-order.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul (Prim Height Transport) - 323 points.

Adeel Malik (MGM Cricket Club) - 264 points.

Niaz Khan (MGM Cricket Club) - 256 points.

Rahul Chopra (MGM Cricket Club) - 252 points.

Hazrat Bilal (Prim Height Transport) - 245 points.

Important Stats for MGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul: 167 runs in 6 matches; SR - 191.95.

Adeel Malik: 18 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 138.46 and ER - 6.17.

Niaz Khan: 9 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 112.50 and ER - 10.17.

Rahul Chopra: 138 runs in 6 matches; SR - 212.31.

Hazrat Bilal: 7 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 8.95.

MGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction Today

MGM Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Hassan, Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul, Adeel Malik, Aitizaz Khan, Riaz Khaliq, Hazrat Bilal, Danish Qureshi, Saifullah Noor, Irfan Ullah.

Captain: Adeel Malik | Vice-Captain: Amjad Khan.

MGM Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Hassan, Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul, Adeel Malik, Riaz Khaliq, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Irfan Ullah.

Captain: Adeel Malik | Vice-Captain: Mayank Chowdary.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra