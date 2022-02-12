MGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 9

MGM Cricket Club will lock horns with Prim Height Transport in the ninth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Led by Ansar Khan, MGM Cricket Club will be playing their first Sharjah CBFS T10 match on Saturday. Prim Height Transport, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the points table, winning one out of their two matches. In their previous Sharjah CBFS T10 fixture, they defeated Kabul Zalmi Live Star by eight wickets.

MGM vs PHT Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Rahul Chopra (WK), Ansar Khan (C), Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Hassan, Adeel Malik, Bilal Asif, Niaz Khan, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi.

PHT XI

Rafeeq Zaman (C), Hazrat Bilal, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Rahman Gul, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Irfan Ullah, Riaz Khaliq, Anwar Gul, Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul.

Match Details

MGM vs PHT, Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 9

Date and Time: 12th February 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the bowlers are expected to dominate the first innings, batting will become easier as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at the venue is 103 runs.

Today’s MGM vs PHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ateeq Ur Rehman: Rehman is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has scored 21 runs in two CBFS T10 outings at a strike rate of 140.00

Batters

Amjad Khan: Khan is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 56 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 130.23.

Ansar Khan: Khan has performed well in the CBFS T20 league, scoring 121 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 163.51.

All-rounders

Rafeeq Zaman: Zaman has taken two wickets in two matches. He can also score some quick-fire runs in the middle order.

Bilal Asif: Asif smashed 83 runs in three CBFS T20 league matches while also scalping five wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: Qureshi is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He was the leading wicket-taker for MGM Cricket Club in the CBFS T20 league with 11 scalps in seven matches.

Irfan Ullah-I: Ullah is another player who can provide you with some valuable points in Saturday's clash. He has taken two wickets in two CBFS T10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul-II (PHT) - 123 points

Amjad Khan (PHT) - 96 points

Ateeq Ur Rehman (PHT) - 70 points

Irfan Ullah-I (PHT) - 68 points

Rafeeq Zaman (PHT) - 49 points

Important Stats for MGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul-II: 70 runs in 2 matches; SR - 205.88

Amjad Khan: 56 runs in 2 matches; SR - 130.23

Ateeq Ur Rehman: 21 runs in 2 matches; SR - 140.00

Irfan Ullah-I: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.00

Rafeeq Zaman: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 16.40

MGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T10)

MGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Waqas Ali, Ansar Khan, Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul-II, Adeel Malik-I, Bilal Asif, Rafeeq Zaman, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Arshad-I, Irfan Ullah-I.

Captain: Rafeeq Zaman. Vice-captain: Amjad Khan.

MGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Chopra, Muhamad Hafiz-Kaleem, Ansar Khan, Amjad Khan, Bilal Asif, Hazrat Bilal, Rafeeq Zaman, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Irfan Ullah-I.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Ansar Khan. Vice-captain: Amjad Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar