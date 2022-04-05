MGM vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 20

The 20th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will see MGM Cricket Club (MGM) take on the Rajkot Thunders (RJT) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Wednesday.

MGM Cricket Club have been in impressive form in the Ramadan T20 League 2022 with two wins in as many games. The likes of Laxman Manjrekar and Ansar Khan will be keen to continue their good form and ensure another win for MGM. However, they face a wounded Rajkot Thunder side who are yet to win a game in the tournament. Although they are out of the running for a knockout spot, the Rajkot Thunder will want to end their campaign on a high. With both teams looking for a big win, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

MGM vs RJT Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (c), Faisur Rahman, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Aayan Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Danish Qureshi, Umer Hafeez, Ahmad Shafiq and Safiullah Noor.

RJT XI

Hamza Sheraz (wk), Ameya Soman, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram, Gurjant Singh, Ali Khaledi, Mohit Goraniya, Hardik Patel, Sneh Salet, Mitesh Thanki and Pritesh Anadkat (c).

Match Details

MGM vs RJT, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 6th April 2022, 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing early on for the pacers, the batters will enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. Although the spinners could get some turn off the surface, the dew factor will go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MGM vs RJT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamza Sheraz: Hamza Sheraz didn't get many runs in the previous game but he remains one of the Rajkot Thunders' best batters. He is an explosive batter who has a knack for scoring quick runs, holding him in good stead ahead of the much-awaited game.

Batter

Mayank Chowdary: Mayank Chowdary has been decent with the bat in the tournament, scoring 73 runs in two matches so far. Chowdary has anchored the innings well in both games and given his ability to shift gears, he is a handy option to have in your MGM vs RJT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Laxman Manjrekar: Laxman Manjrekar has been on the fringes of the UAE national team for quite some time now. However, Manjrekar is due for a big performance in this game and given his all-round skills and potential, he is a must-have in your MGM vs RJT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hardik Patel: Hardik Patel has been brilliant in a rather campaign for the Rajkot Thunders, picking up five wickets in two matches. Hardik's ability to take wickets in the middle overs and also his handy batting prowess down the order makes him a good option for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MGM vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Chowdary (MGM)

Mohit Goraniya (RJT)

Hardik Patel (RJT)

Important stats for MGM vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Chowdary - 73 runs in 2 matches, Average: 73.00

Ameya Soman - 78 runs in 2 matches, Average: 39.00

Hardik Patel - 5 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 7.20

MGM vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

MGM vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Sheraz, M Hassan, A Khan, A Soman, L Manjrekar, B Nandy, B Ram, M Goraniya, D Qureshi, S Noor and H Patel.

Captain: L Manjrekar. Vice-captain: B Nandy.

MGM vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chopra, M Hassan, A Khan, A Soman, L Manjrekar, B Nandy, B Ram, M Thanki, D Qureshi, S Noor and H Patel.

Captain: A Soman. Vice-captain: L Manjrekar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar