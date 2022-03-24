MGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 6

MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will lock horns with Syed Agha CC (SAC) in the sixth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

MGM Cricket Club will be kicking off their Sharjah Ramadan T20 League campaign on a winning note on Thursday. Syed Agha CC, on the other hand, are second in the points table, having won their opening game against the Rajkot Thunder by four wickets.

MGM vs SAC Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmed Shafiq, Adeel Malik, Ansar Khan, Nawab Khan, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Waqas Ali, Bilal Asif, Rahul Chopra (WK).

SAC XI

Isar Ahmed, Omid Rahman, Simrajeet Singh Kang, Khalid Shah (WK), Ansh Tandon, Imran Nazir, Zainullah, Hassan Eisakhel, Niaz Khan, Muhammad Mudassar, Sher Khan.

Match Details

MGM vs SAC, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 24th March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Although there is some help for the spinners, the seamers will have to bowl tight lines to keep the run flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 180 runs.

Today’s MGM vs SAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra is a hard-hitting batter who can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Thursday's contest.

Batters

Ansh Tandon: Tandon failed to perform well in the last match, scoring only two runs. But he is expected to bounce back and contribute well on Thursday.

Ansar Khan: Khan is a reliable top-order batter from MGM Cricket Club who smashed 100 runs at a strike rate of 178.57 in six matches last season.

All-rounders

Adeel Malik: Malik is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side with his all-round performances. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Hassan Eisakhel: Eisakhel played an important 40-run innings in the last match to make sure Syed Agha CC got over the line. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: Qureshi had a decent season last year, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 6.80 in five matches. He will lead the MGM Cricket Club's bowling attack on Thursday.

Simranjeet Singh Kang: Kang bowled brilliantly in the last match, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.25. His wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs SAC Dream11 prediction team

Simranjeet Singh Kang (SAC) - 103 points

Hassan Eisakhel (SAC) - 62 points

Muhammad Irfan (SAC) - 60 points

Muhammad Mudassar (SAC) - 54 points

Niaz Khan (SAC) - 54 points

Important Stats for MGM vs SAC Dream11 prediction team

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.25

Hassan Eisakhel: 40 runs in 1 match; SR - 222.22

Muhammad Irfan: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.67

Muhammad Mudassar: 37 runs in 1 match; SR - 217.65

Niaz Khan: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 9.25

MGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

MGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra, Ansh Tandon, Waqas Ali, Ansar Khan, Adeel Malik, Muhammad Hassan, Hassan Eisakhel, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar.

Captain: Adeel Malik. Vice-captain: Hassan Eisakhel.

MGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Waqas Ali, Ansar Khan, Zainullah, Adeel Malik, Muhammad Hassan, Hassan Eisakhel, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Ahmed Shafiq, Niaz Khan.

Captain: Hassan Eisakhel. Vice-captain: Rahul Chopra.

Edited by Samya Majumdar