MGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 13

MGM Cricket Club will take on the Vision Shipping in the 13th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Friday, 28th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MGM Cricket Club have had a decent run so far in the tournament. They stand fourth in the table, having won three of their five matches. In their previous game, MGM Cricket Club defeated the Karwan Strikers by four wickets.

Meanwhile, the Vision Shipping have also had a similar outing and are placed fifth in the points table. They started the tournament on a sour note, losing back-to-back matches, but have bounced back to win three consecutive games. The Vision Shipping now come into this game on the back of a 29-run win over the Karwan Strikers.

MGM vs TVS Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM Cricket Club

Ansar Khan (c), Adeel Malik, Waqas Ali, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Niaz Khan, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Malik Ghulam, Rahul Chopra

The Vision Shipping

Abdul Rehman (wk), Aitizaz Khan, Ali Abid, Dilshan Munaweera, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani (c), Junaid Shamsudheen, Sadaf Hussain, Sajad Malook, Shahbaz Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara

Match Details

Match: MGM Cricket Club vs The Vision Shipping, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 28th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a sporting one of late. Batters have initially found it easy to score due to a lack of movement for the pacers. However, spinners have proved to be effective in the second half of games.

Today’s MGM vs TVS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra has chipped in every department for MGM. He has scored runs at a quick pace, grabbed two wickets and has been involved in six dismissals.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Ansar has been a decent all-round performer for MGM. He has scored 116 runs and also has three wickets to his name.

Dilshan Munaweera: Munaweera would be a wise pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets and has also scored 62 runs.

All-rounders

Niaz Khan: Niaz has made vital all-round contributions for his side. He has seven wickets to his name and has also scored 62 runs.

Aitizaz Habib: Habib is the leading run getter for TVS while also making handy contributions with the ball. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 187 and has grabbed three wickets at an economy of 6.86.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: Danish has been a major contributor for MGM. He has seven wickets to his name in five games at an economy of just 6.17.

Malinda Pushpakarma: Malinda is leading the wicket-taking charts for TVS. He has seven wickets under his belt at an economy of 8.12.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Niaz Khan: 325 points

Aitizaz Habib: 279 points

Ansar Khan: 278 points

Danish Qureshi: 270 points

Malinda Pushpakarma: 249 points

Important stats for MGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Niaz Khan: 4 matches, 7 wickets, 62 runs

Aitizaz Habib: 3 matches, 122 runs, 3 wickets

Ansar Khan: 5 matches, 116 runs, 3 wickets

Danish Qureshi: 5 matches, 7 wickets

Malinda Pushpakarma: 5 matches, 7 wickets

MGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Today

MGM vs TVS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Dilshan Munaweera, Niaz Khan, Aitizaz Habib, Danish Qureshi, Malinda Pushpakarma, Waqas Ali, Ali Abid, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed

Captain: Aitizaz Habib Vice-Captain: Ansar Khan

MGM vs TVS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Dilshan Munaweera, Niaz Khan, Aitizaz Habib, Danish Qureshi, Malinda Pushpakarma, Nawab Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Bilal Asif, Mayank Chowdary

Captain: Niaz Khan Vice-Captain: Malinda Pushpakarma

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee