MGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter-final 4

The MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will be up against The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the fourth quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

MGM Cricket Club won all three of their group stage matches to finish atop the Group A points table. They beat the Rajkot Thunders by seven wickets in their last game. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, finished second in Group C after winning two out of their three matches. They will head into their quarter-final fixture on the back of a six-wicket loss at the hands of Future Mattress.

MGM vs TVS Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (C), Ahmad Shafiq, Rahul Chopra (WK), Aayan Khan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Saifullah Noor, Umer Hafeez, Faisur Rahman, Muhammad Aqeel.

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (C), Ali Abid, Sajjad Ali Hashmi (WK), Fayyaz Ahmed, Irad Ali, Jawad Ghani, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid, Sami Ur Rahman, Shahbaz Ali, Salman Khan.

Match Details

MGM vs TVS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, 4th quarter-final

Date and Time: 15th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters can score runs easily if they spend some time in the middle. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 180 runs.

Today’s MGM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Although Chopra has underperformed in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League so far, he is expected to contribute well in Friday's contest.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Khan is currently the leading run-scorer for his side with 120 runs in three matches.

Ali Abid: Abid has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for The Vision Shipping, amassing 86 runs at a strike rate of 130.30 in three matches.

All-rounders

Aayan Khan: Aayan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 32 runs and picked up four wickets in three matches.

Saqib Mahmood: Mahmood can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In three matches, he has scored 30 runs in addition to taking three wickets.

Bowlers

Ahmad Shafiq: Shafiq has bowled pretty well in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.27 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Mohammad Nadeem: Nadeem is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side with nine wickets in three games. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nadeem (TVS) - 416 points

Ansar Khan (MGM) - 210 points

Ahmad Shafiq (MGM) - 205 points

Aayan Khan (MGM) - 195 points

Mayank Chowdary (MGM) - 172 points

Important Stats for MGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nadeem: 52 runs and 9 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 157.58 and ER - 3.33

Ansar Khan: 120 runs in 3 matches; SR - 200.00

Ali Abid: 86 runs in 3 matches; SR - 130.30

Ahmad Shafiq: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.27

Aayan Khan: 32 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 106.67 and ER - 7.20

MGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

MGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Ansar Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Aayan Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Faisur Rahman, Ahmad Shafiq, Saifullah Noor, Mohammad Nadeem.

Captain: Mohammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Ansar Khan.

MGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Ali Abid, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Ansar Khan, Aayan Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Ahmad Shafiq, Saifullah Noor, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid.

Captain: Mohammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Saqib Mahmood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar