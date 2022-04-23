MGM vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 12

The MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will take on V Eleven (VEN) in the 12th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

MGM Cricket Club are coming off a two-wicket win over Ajman Heroes in their previous game. V Eleven, on the other hand, are also coming off a four-wicket win over Colatta Chocolates. Both teams are in a rich vein of form, so a good match is expected.

MGM vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (c), Mayank Chowdary (wk), Aayan Khan, Danish Qureshi, Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmad Shafiq, Rahul Chopra, Saifullah Noor, Rao Khayam, Basir Ahmed

VEN XI

Fujail Farooqui (c), Mithun Dhakkan, Intizar Ali, MD Ahsan, Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Sameer, Salman Shahid (wk), Vibhor Shahi

Match Details

MGM vs VEN, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 12

Date and Time: 24th April 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has noticeably favored bowlers in recent matches. While the slowness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today’s MGM vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra had a strong performance in the previous game, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of 146.43. He is a safe bet behind the stumps.

Batters

Ansar Khan: He has been one of the most consistent performers in recent years for his side. He had a stellar performance in the previous game, taking five wickets at an average of 5.00.

All-rounders

Mohammad Waseem-I: Waseem impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the recently-concluded league. However, he did not perform well in his previous game, so a big innings is awaiting him.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: Danish is MGM's leading wicket-taker in the Ramadan T10, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 in his previous game. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in MGM vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Jamshaid (VEN) – 35 points.

Hameed Khan (MGM) – 41 points.

Mehboob Ali (VEN) – 32 points.

Important Stats for MGM vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Waseem-I: 16 runs

Hameed Khan Hameedi: 18 runs

Vibhor Shahi: 23 runs; batting average: 23

MGM vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today

MGM vs VEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Vibhor Shahi, Aayan Khan, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Irfan, Danish Qureshi, Ahmad Shafiq, Mohammad Jamshaid, Hameed Hameedi, Intizar Ali.

Captain: Ansar Khan. Vice-captain: Mohammad Waseem.

MGM vs VEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salman Shahid, Ansar Khan, Danish Qureshi, Aayan Khan, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Irfan, MD Ahsan, Ahmad Shafiq, Mohammad Jamshaid, Hameed Hameedi, Intizar Ali.

Captain: Ansar Khan. Vice-captain: Danish Qureshi.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee