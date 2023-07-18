MGW vs COH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will see the MG Warriors (MGW) squaring off against Cochin Hurricanes (COH) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, July 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MGW vs COH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

MG Warriors have won eight of their last eleven matches. Cochin Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won seven of their last eleven matches. Cochin Hurricanes will give it their all to win the match, but the MG Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MGW vs COH Match Details

The Eliminator match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on July 18 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MGW vs COH, Eliminator

Date and Time: July 18, 2023, 1:30 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters and fans can expect a high-scoring match where top-order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ecovert FM Asians and TGS, where a total of 184 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

MGW vs COH Form Guide

MGW - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

COH - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

MGW vs COH Probable Playing XI

MGW Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasar Idrees, Abid Mushtaq (wk), Khalid Butt, Waqas Ali Minhas, Nabeel Asmat Javed, Hisham Mirza (c), Raheel Khan, Asim Gull, Saifullah Rafiq, Naser Iqbal, Tahir Abbas

COH Playing XI

No injury updates

Nishad Abdulla, Mobin Joseph, Shiburaj Ramachandran, Delishous John, Arunraj Ramakrishnan, Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, Prasanth Prasannan (wk), Yadhu Krishnan, Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair (c), Aneesh Mathew, Gigi Mathew

MGW vs COH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Mushtaq

A Mushtaq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Prasannan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Butt

W Ali and K Butt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Idrees played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Varghese

N Iqbal and J Varghese are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Cheriyan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Asmat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Asmat and Y Krishnan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Nawaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MGW vs COH match captain and vice-captain choices

K Butt

K Butt will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 889 points in the last eleven matches.

J Varghese

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Varghese the captain or vice-captain as he will bowl crucial overs and also bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 662 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for MGW vs COH, Eliminator

K Butt

J Varghese

F Cheriyan

W Ali

N Iqbal

MG Warriors vs Cochin Hurricanes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MG Warriors vs Cochin Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Mushtaq

Batters: K Butt, W Ali, Y Idrees, S Ramachandran

All-rounders: N Iqbal, F Cheriyan, J Varghese, M Joseph, T Abbas

Bowlers: N Asmat

MG Warriors vs Cochin Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Mushtaq

Batters: K Butt, W Ali, S Ramachandran

All-rounders: N Iqbal, F Cheriyan, J Varghese, M Joseph, H Mirza

Bowlers: F Nawaz, Y Krishnan