MGW vs LIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 49

The 49th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will see the MG Warriors (MGW) squaring off against Lions XI (LIN) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, July 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MGW vs LIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

MG Warriors have won four of their last seven matches of the season. Lions XI, on the other hand, have four victories in eight games.

Lions XI will give it their all to win the match, but the MG Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MGW vs LIN Match Details

The 49th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on July 5 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MGW vs LIN, Match 49

Date and Time: 5th July 2023, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Noor CM Academy and Artech Bluestar Inn, where a total of 181 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

MGW vs LIN Form Guide

MGW - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

LIN - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

MGW vs LIN Probable Playing XI

MGW Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasar Idrees, Abid Mushtaq (wk), Khalid Butt, Waqas Ali Minhas, Nabeel Asmat Javed, Hisham Mirza (c), Raheel Khan, Asim Gull, Saifullah Rafiq, Naser Iqbal, Tahir Abbas

LIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Manpreet Singh Sukhdev, Lakhwinder Satnam Singh, Udhaya Pasupathi, Rajesh Jujjavarapu, Mandeep husan Lal (c), Riasat-Ali Anwar-Khan, Sathish Sekar, Bujjaiah Ande, Asif Shahid Mahmood (wk), Anas Mohammed, Venkatesh Jayaraman

MGW vs LIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Mushtaq

A Mushtaq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Shahid is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Butt

W Ali and K Butt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Idrees played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Husan

A Mohammed and M Husan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Asmat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Asmat and R Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ayoub is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MGW vs LIN match captain and vice-captain choices

K Butt

K Butt will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 535 points in the last seven matches.

M Husan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Husan as he will bowl crucial overs and also bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 491 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for MGW vs LIN, Match 49

M Husan

K Butt

A Mohammed

S Sekar

N Iqbal

MG Warriors vs Lions XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MG Warriors vs Lions XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Mushtaq, A Shahid

Batters: K Butt (vc), W Ali, I Ayoub

All-rounders: N Iqbal, M Husan (c), A Mohammed, S Sekar, R Anwar Khan

Bowlers: N Asmat

MG Warriors vs Lions XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Mushtaq

Batters: K Butt (c), W Ali, B Ande

All-rounders: N Iqbal, M Husan, A Mohammed, S Sekar (vc), R Anwar Khan, T Abbas

Bowlers: N Asmat

