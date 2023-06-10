MGW vs STX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Players Stats and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 12

MG Warrior (MGW) will take on Stack CC XI (STX) in the 12th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MGW vs STX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Stack CC XI began their season with a loss against Al-Sayer before bouncing back with a 16-run victory over MEC Study.

MG Warrior, on the other hand, began their season with a convincing 64-run victory over Toyota. Both teams will look to continue their winning run on Saturday.

MGW vs STX Match Details

The 12th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on June 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MGW vs STX, Match 12, KCC T10 Summer Challenge League

Date and Time: June 10 2023, 10:45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

MGW vs STX Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

MGW vs STX Probable Playing XI

MGW Playing XI

No injury updates

Mahmoud Abdullah (c), Khalid Butt, Naser lqbal, Saifullah Rafig, Asim Gull, Abid Mushtaq (wk), Tahir Abbas, Yasir Butt, Raheel Khan, Wagas Al Minhas, Nabeel Asmat Javed

STX Playing XI

No injury updates

Wasim Qureshi (c&wk), Mujtaba Sajjad, Saidul Islam, Sha Alam, Imran Nawaz, Muhammad Ali, Zafeer Ansari, Krishna Prakash, Casino Tancio, Alim Ahmed Fahim, Saddam Allah

MGW vs STX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Abid Mushtaq (One match, 26 runs)

Mushtaq scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 216.67 in the last match. He will look to put up another impressive performance on Saturday and could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Khalid Butt (1 match, 79 runs, Strike Rate: 202.56)

Khalid Butt is an attacking top-order batter who can bat freely. He scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 202.56 with the help of seven sixes and six fours in the previous game.

Top Batter pick

Krishna Prakash (Two matches, Three wickets)

Prakash is an experienced bowling all-rounder who can do all the magic with the ball in hand. He has picked up three wickets in two games and could prove to be a valuable pick for your MGW vs STX Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Nabeel Javed (One match, Three wickets; Economy Rate: 5.50)

Javed is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for MG Warriors. He has picked up three wickets in one game at an economy rate of 5.50 so far.

MGW vs STX match captain and vice-captain choices

Waqas Ali Minhas

Waqas Minhas has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in one game. He can also help you fetch some valuable points with the bat.

Alim Fahim

Alim Fahim can prove to be a fine pick with the ball in hand. He has picked up three wickets while being economical in two games.

5 Must-Picks for MGW vs STX, Match 12

Tahir Abbas

Yasir Butt

Imran Nawaz

Muhammad Ali

Raheel Khan

MGW vs STX Match Expert Tips

Zafeer Ansari could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in incredible form with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 25 runs while taking two wickets in as many games.

MGW vs STX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head-to-Head League

MGW vs STX Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: A Mushtaq

Batters: K Butt, Waqas Ali Minhas

All-rounders: Z Ansari, S Allah, K Prakash, N Iqbal

Bowlers: S Islam, R Khan, A Ahmed, N Asmat

MGW vs STX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

MGW vs STX Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: A Mushtaq, W Qureshi

Batters: K Butt, Waqas Ali Minhas

All-rounders: Z Ansari, K Prakash, N Iqbal

Bowlers: S Islam, M Abdullah, A Ahmed, N Asmat

Poll : 0 votes