MHC vs MPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 1

MH Club (MHC) will lock horns with MP Sports (MPS) in the first game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League on Friday at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at MHC vs MPS Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. MH Club has in-form domestic players, whereas MP Sports have promising ones. MP Sports will look to win the game, but MH Club are a better team and expected to prevail.

MHC vs MPS Match Details

The first game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on November 25 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MHC vs MPS, Match 1

Date and Time November 25 2022; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, expect some early wickets from pacers. Both teams could prefer chasing.

MHC vs MPS Form Guide

MHC - Will be playing their first match

MPS - Will be playing their first match

MHC vs MPS Probable Playing XIs

MHC

No major injury updates

Sahil Nare Lodhi (wk), Aditya Mishra, Ashish yadav, Mohammad Irfan, Shub Soni, Amber Sharma, Mangesh Yadav, Parush Mandal, Ajay MIshra, Nitin Thakur, Harshit Mali

MPS

No major injury update

Shreeyog Pawar (wk), Anchit Thakur, Sachin Rathod, Ishu Sharma, Punit Tomar, Vandit Joshi, Rahul Sharma, Gaurav Raghav, Nadeem Sheikh, Dipanshu Choudhary, Mohnish Kurve

MHC vs MPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Parwar

Parwar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. A Thakur is another good pick.

A Mishra

P Tomar and A Nishra are the two best batter picks. A Jadhav has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

S Soni

G Raghav and S Soni are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Yadav

The top bowler picks are D Choudhary and A Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Sheikh is another good pick.

MHC vs MPS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mishra

Mishra bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

A Sharma

As the pitch looks decent, you could make A Sharma the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the top order and is in top form.

Five Must-Picks for MH Club vs MP Sports, Match 1

A Sharma

A Mishra

A Jadhav

P Tomar

G Raghav

MH Club vs MP Sports Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MH Club vs MP Sports Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Pawar, A Thakur

Batters: A Mishra, P Tomar, A Jadhav

All-rounders: S Soni, G Raghav, A Sharma

Bowlers: A Yadav, D Choudhary, N Sheikh

MH Club vs MP Sports Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Pawar

Batters: A Mishra, P Tomar, A Jadhav, A Yadav

All-rounders: S Soni, G Raghav, A Sharma

Bowlers: A Yadav, D Choudhary, S Rathod

Poll : 0 votes