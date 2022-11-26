MHC vs SRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 4

MH Club (MHC) will lock horns with Sri Ram Club (SRC) in the fourth game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League on Saturday at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at MHC vs SRC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, and more.

Both teams have had a disastrous start to their campaign. MH Club lost their first game against MP Sports by 3 wickets, while Sri Ram Club lost theirs against Samdariya Fighters by nine wickets.

Sri Ram Club will look to win the game, but MH Club are a better team and expected to prevail.

MHC vs SRC Match Details

The fourth game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on November 26 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MHC vs SRC, Match 4

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur favous bowlers. As the pitch will be fresh, expect early wickets from the pacers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Sri Ram Club and Samdariya Fighters saw 146 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

MHC vs SRC Form Guide

MHC - L

SRC - L

MHC vs SRC Probable Playing XIs

MHC

No major injury update

Nare Sahil Lodhi (wk), Mohammad Irfan, Aditya Mishra, Amber Sharma, Parush Mandal, Mangesh Yadav, Abhishek Rajak, Aashu Yadav, Harshit Mali, Sahil Khan

SRC

No major injury update

Akshay Kumar, Avishkar Parihar, Om Rai (wk), Shakti Soni, Kamlesh Saiyam, Sarthak Jain, Vijay Dhurwey, Rahul Patel, Sulabh Haladkar, Piyush Patel, Aman Patel

MHC vs SRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nare

Nare is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here. O Rai is another good pick.

A Mishra

M Irfan and A Mishra are the two best batter picks. A Kumar has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

M Yadav

M Yadav and K Saiyam are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Yadav

The top bowler picks are S Khan and A Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Patel is another good pick.

MHC vs SRC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

Sharma bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He could be made the universal captain for the grand league teams. He scored 29 and took a wicket in the last game.

A Yadav

As the pitch looks decent, you can make Yadav the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the top order and is in top form. He scored 13 and took three wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for MHC vs SRC, Match 4

A Sharma

A Mishra

A Yadav

M Irfan

K Saiyam

MH Club vs Sri Ram Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MH Club vs Sri Ram Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Nare, O Rai

Batters: A Mishra, A Kumar, M Irfan

All-rounders: M Yadav, K Saiyam, A Sharma

Bowlers: A Yadav, S Khan, A Patel

MH Club vs Sri Ram Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Nare

Batters: A Mishra, A Kumar, S Soni

All-rounders: M Yadav, K Saiyam, A Sharma, P Mandal

Bowlers: A Yadav, H Mali, A Patel

Poll : 0 votes