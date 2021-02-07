MIB vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Feb 8th, 2021

The season opener of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Men in Blue take on Bengali at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona. Both sides will look to start their 2021 campaign on a positive note.

Men in Blue are a relatively weaker side when compared to Bengali CC. The former side lacks experienced players in their ranks, which could hamper their run in the league.

Bengali CC, on the other hand, is one of the oldest clubs in the country and have the experience of playing in several different conditions across various leagues. They'll start the fixture as clear favorites.

Squads to choose from

Men in Blue

Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul kesar, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastva, Sunil Jangir, Naresh Kumar, Paramjot Randhawa, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Siddharth Tiwari, and Harihar Sridhar.

Bengali

Nadim Hussain, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Raashed Mir, Shafiqur Rahman(Wk), Tuhin Motalab(wk), Waqar Hussain, Zihad Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, Alauddin Siddique, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Mahbubul Alam, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader(C), Rakibul Molik, Arman Akhter, Hasan bin Hakim, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Al Amin Mg, Muktr Hossain, Shakil Islam, and Kausar Dipu.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengali

Omar Ali, Mosharof Hossain, Riaj Howladar(C), Shafiqr Rahman(Wk), Tamjid Bepari, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Md Arifur Rahman, Rakibul Molik, and Nadeem Hussain.

Men in Blue

Shankar Kaligatla, Shubdeep Deb, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sanjee Tiwari(C&Wk), Abishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshna, Sri Sriwastva, and Atul Kesar.

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue vs Bengali

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021, 1:00 PM

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Montjuic ground has remained a paradise for batsmen. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and enables the batsmen to score runs freely.

Bowlers will have to toil hard if they are to restrict the opposition to a below-par total.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIB vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Md Mahbubul Alam, Prasanna Jathan, Tamjid Bepari, Omad Ali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Rashid Mir, Shakil Islam, Riaz Howlader, Ram Kranthi, Kausar Dipu, and Abhishek Borikar.

Captain: Riaz Howlader Vice-captain: Sanjeev Tiwari

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Md Mahbubul Alam, Tuhi Motalab, Tamjid Bepari, Omad Ali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Rashid Mir, Shankar Kaligatla, Riaz Howlader, Ram Kranthi, Nadeem Hussain, and Abhishek Borikar.

Captain: Shankar Kaligatla Vice-captain: Tamjid Bepari