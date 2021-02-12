MIB vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 12, 2021

Men In Blue will take on Catalunya Tigers in the 24th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Friday.

Men In Blue have won two out of their four games and are placed in second position in Group A. The Sanjeev Tiwari-led side's last game was a tie with Gracia. As per the rules of the ECS, the Men In Blue won the match on the merit of a Golden Ball.

Catalunya Tigers, on the other hand, are winless in their two games and find themselves in the penultimate position in Group A. They started their ECS campaign with a loss against Bengali before seeing their second game washed out due to rain. Catalunya Tigers, who will head into this encounter after playing against XI Stars and Gracia earlier in the day, will hope to win all three matches.

Catalunya Tigers will be starting as favorites to win the ECS game against Men In Blue.

Squads to choose from

Men in Blue

Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari (C & WK), Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Sri Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan (WK) and Shubhdeep Deb.

Catalunya Tigers

Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas (WK), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Zulqarnain Haider, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Razaqat Ali, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Aqsam Zahir, Aatif Nadeem and Jamshad Afzal.

Predicted playing XIs

Men in Blue

Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari (C & WK), Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Shubhdeep Deb.

Catalunya Tigers

Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Yasir Ali-I, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Ghulam Dastgeer, Razaqat Ali, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Aatif Nadeem.

Match Details

Match: Men In Blue vs Catalunya Tigers, Match 24

Date: 12th February 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch report

The track at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, with an average first innings score of 95 runs. The shorter boundaries on offer aid the batsmen in scoring some quick runs. There is hardly any assistance for the bowlers, meaning they will have to bank on the batters' mistakes to pick up wickets. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first and post a healthy total on the board in this ECS encounter.

MIB vs CAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanjeev Tiwari, Harpreet Singh, Shankar Kalighatla, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Yasir Ali-I, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ghulam Dastgeer.

Captain: Shankar Kalighatla. Vice-captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanjeev Tiwari, Harpreet Singh, Shankar Kalighatla, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Yasir Ali-I, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar.

Captain: Shankar Kalighatla. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali-I.