MIB vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 14

The 14th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Men In Blue CC (MIB) squaring off against Falco (FAL) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MIB vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Falco have won one of their last two matches and will look to make a comeback in the tournament. The Men In Blue CC, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening matches.

The Men In Blue CC will give it their all to win the match, but Falco are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MIB vs FAL Match Details

The 14th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 10 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIB vs FAL, Match 14

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Badalona Shaheen CC and Trinitat Royal Stars, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets.

MIB vs FAL Form Guide

FAL - W L

MIB - L L

MIB vs FAL Probable Playing XI

MIB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Naresh Kumar (wk), Amit Bedaka, Ram Kranthi, Abhishek Borikar (c), Pratik Shah, Sachin Sudarshana, Rinku Sihol, Hatinder Singh, Sourabh Tiwari, Snehith Reddy, and Surya Balu.

FAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Rajput (c), Shabaz Ahmed, Moazzam Rasul, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, Muhammad Sheraz, Ijaz Hussain, Tanveer Iqbal, Muhammad Yaseen (wk), and Naeem Shah.

MIB vs FAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Yaseen (2 matches, 101 runs)

M Yaseen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Kumar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Reddy (2 matches, 76 runs)

S Reddy and R Ullah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Tiwari played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

T Iqbal (2 matches, 5 wickets)

S Ahmed and T Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Ali (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ali and M Sheraz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Arif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MIB vs FAL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ali

R Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a match-winnin in today's match. He has already taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

M Yaseen

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Yaseen as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 101 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MIB vs FAL, Match 14

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points R Ali 4 wickets 138 points M Sheraz 3 wickets 119 points M Yaseen 101 runs 191 points S Reddy 76 runs 123 points S Ahmed 13 runs and 4 wickets 148 points

Men In Blue CC vs Falco Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Men In Blue CC vs Falco Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Men In Blue CC vs Falco Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Yaseen, N Kumar

Batters: S Reddy, S Balu, S Tiwari

All-rounders: T Iqbal, S Ahmed, A Kumar

Bowlers: R Ali, S Sudarshana, A Khan

Men In Blue CC vs Falco Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Men In Blue CC vs Falco Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Yaseen, N Kumar

Batters: R Ullah, S Reddy, S Balu, N Hussain

All-rounders: T Iqbal, S Ahmed

Bowlers: R Ali, M Sheraz, S Sudarshana

